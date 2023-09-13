This is what $8 million will get you in Vaughan

Most people only really know Vaughan for Canada's Wonderland, Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre, and an Ikea.

But it's also home to some of the GTA's most over-the-top mansions. This year alone, we've written about this French Chateau inspired mansion and a princess fantasy come true and more.

Now, 305 Woodland Acres Cres. is just the latest mansion to come on the market and makes us seriously wonder — what's up with Vaughan and luxury mansions?

Listed for $7,888,000, this five-bedroom, six-bathroom home represents "elegance, class and [luxury]," according to listing agent Asal Matin-Sadeghy.

It was also once home to a celebrity, although Matin-Sadeghy was tight-lipped on exactly which celeb used to live here.

The custom-built home is a raised bungalow with a Baroque-style exterior.

The interior of the home has large living areas, plenty of natural light, and 9-foot ceilings.

It's not the most modern mansion in terms of decor, but there's plenty to work with.

The bedrooms are all spacious with all the luxury things you'd expect from a mansion of this size and price, including four fireplaces, marble and hardwood throughout, two kitchens, and a spa area with a sauna and hot tub.

But the best part of the house is the backyard.

The home has a huge pool and an 8,000-square-foot tennis court.

Not to mention there's over an acre of land with beautiful nature and tons of trees.

Matin-Sadeghy also points out that the location and layout of the house have "good feng shui" and "will bring you fortune."

Although we're not sure that's true, since this house has been on and off the market since 2021 at price points ranging from $5.8 million to $8.9 million without a successful sale.

Maybe there's a table blocking the energy flow or something...