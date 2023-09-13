Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
305 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

This is what $8 million will get you in Vaughan

Most people only really know Vaughan for Canada's Wonderland, Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre, and an Ikea. 

But it's also home to some of the GTA's most over-the-top mansions. This year alone, we've written about this French Chateau inspired mansion and a princess fantasy come true and more

Now, 305 Woodland Acres Cres. is just the latest mansion to come on the market and makes us seriously wonder — what's up with Vaughan and luxury mansions?

305 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

The grand foyer.

Listed for $7,888,000, this five-bedroom, six-bathroom home represents "elegance, class and [luxury]," according to listing agent Asal Matin-Sadeghy.

305 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

The bar in the basement. 

It was also once home to a celebrity, although Matin-Sadeghy was tight-lipped on exactly which celeb used to live here.305 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

The Great Room. 

The custom-built home is a raised bungalow with a Baroque-style exterior. 

305 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

The living room. 

The interior of the home has large living areas, plenty of natural light, and 9-foot ceilings. 

305 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

The main kitchen. 

It's not the most modern mansion in terms of decor, but there's plenty to work with.

305 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

One of the bedrooms. 

The bedrooms are all spacious with all the luxury things you'd expect from a mansion of this size and price, including four fireplaces, marble and hardwood throughout, two kitchens, and a spa area with a sauna and hot tub. 

305 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

A covered patio. 

But the best part of the house is the backyard.

305 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

The tennis court. 

The home has a huge pool and an 8,000-square-foot tennis court.

305 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

The woods in the backyard. 

Not to mention there's over an acre of land with beautiful nature and tons of trees.

305 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

A rec room. 

Matin-Sadeghy also points out that the location and layout of the house have "good feng shui" and "will bring you fortune."

305 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

A home theatre. 

Although we're not sure that's true, since this house has been on and off the market since 2021 at price points ranging from $5.8 million to $8.9 million without a successful sale. 

305 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

An aerial shot of the property.

Maybe there's a table blocking the energy flow or something... 

Photos by

Winsold
