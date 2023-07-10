Real Estate
10 Marcus Crt. Vaughan

This $10 million mansion in Vaughan has its own mini golf course

Forget the Bridle Path, Vaughan is WHERE. IT'S. AT. for luxury mansions. 

First off, you'll get just as much land (if not more). Second, there's fewer neighbours. And most importantly, the properties are basically half the price of what you'd pay in Toronto. 

Listed for $9,980,000, this hilltop French château-inspired mega-mansion boasts five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and oh, so much more. 

10 Marcus Crt. Vaughan

The family room.  

"This exclusive woodland acres estate has it all - indoor pool and hot tub, theatre, gym, outdoor basketball court, and putting green," realtor Tyler Cohen told blogTO. 

"All of this on a 1.6-acre lot backing onto a ravine makes this the perfect cottage-like property in the city."

10 Marcus Crt. Vaughan

Breakfast nook.

Starting off strong, you enter the property through an iron gate and are greeted with a large winding driveway that can fit more than 20 cars, with an entire roundabout in the middle. 

10 Marcus Crt. Vaughan

An aerial shot of the property. 

The grounds of the estate are stunning with lots of lush trees and greenery. Plus, the property has a whopping 300-foot frontage. 

10 Marcus Crt. Vaughan

The dining room. 

The interior, which spans more than 13,100 square feet, is ornate and over-the-top, as you'd expect with a mansion like this. 

10 Marcus Crt. Vaughan

The foyer. 

It definitely has that European flair that some might find tacky, but if you ignore the decor, you'll notice the excellent bones this home has. 

10 Marcus Crt. Vaughan

An office. 

The herringbone walnut hardwood floors, marble tiles, soaring ceilings, and abundance of natural light all make the home quite special and a good foundation for whatever you want to do in the future. 

10 Marcus Crt. Vaughan

The living room. 

The kitchen is kitted out with top-notch appliances like a Thermador gas cooktop, a Miele coffee maker, and two dishwashers, a Sub-Zero fridge and Gaggeneau ovens. 

10 Marcus Crt. Vaughan

The kitchen with a sunken sitting area overlooking the indoor pool. 

The primary bedroom is also something of a marvel with two walk-in closets and an 11-piece ensuite bathroom. That's six more pieces than most bathrooms have. 

10 Marcus Crt. Vaughan

The primary bedroom. 

There's also a bevy of intriciate tilework.

10 Marcus Crt. Vaughan

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

But what truly makes this house special is all the activities you can do on the property. It's like an all-inclusive resort. 

10 Marcus Crt. Vaughan

The indoor pool.

Inside, you'll find an indoor saltwater pool with a waterfall and hot tub, a sauna, gym, home theatre, and a billiards room with a wet bar, perfect for game night.  

10 Marcus Crt. Vaughan

The pond. 

Outside, you can play basketball on the court, take a dip in the pond, or play mini-golf on your very own putting green.  

10 Marcus Crt. Vaughan

The basketball court. 

And while the home is listed for almost $10 million, there might be some negotiation room since this is the fifth time the home has been on the market over the last nine years. 

10 Marcus Crt. Vaughan

The putting green also has sand bunkers to practice your bunker shots. 

In fact, if you look at the estimated value of the home on HouseSigma, it's around $7 million.10 Marcus Crt. Vaughan

Rooftop patio. 

Resort-like mansion and less than the average price of a Bridle Path mansion?

10 Marcus Crt. Vaughan

The back of the house. 

To paraphrase the immortal words of Drake: Where you movin'? We said onto better things."

A.K.A: we're moving to Vaughan. 

Lead photo by

Amazing Photo Video
