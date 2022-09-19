Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

This striking $13 million Vaughan mansion has a garage fit for the Batmobile

Holy mansions Batman! This custom built-home in Vaughan's Kleinburg basically has its very own Batcave. 

"It has two garages," explains realtor Steven Liambas, one that is above ground and another that's underground. 

"The lift takes you underground and the front of the gate is literally a bat symbol," Liambas told blogTO. To be more specific it's literally the DC Comics Batman symbol. 

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

The underground garage. 

Also adding to the secret superhero vibe is the fog cannon security system the home has. 

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

The above ground garage. 

The garages are immaculate and both the upper and lower garage each fit between eight to 10 cars.

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

The wine cellar is also big enough to fit a car or two. 

"The buyer is gonna be someone that loves cars," guessed Liambas, because duh, it's a car collector's dream home. 

47 Creedmore Crt VaughanThe basement gym and custom grafitti wall. 

But it's not just the garages that are jaw dropping – the rest of the house is also stunning. 

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

The dining room. 

The home is modern and minimalist with tons of customizations and luxury details. 

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

A bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and custom headboard. 

It has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. 

47 Creedmore Crt VaughanThe view from the foyer. 

"Upon entering this magnificent one-of-a-kind residence, you are greeted by the remarkable foyer, featuring beautiful porcelain tiles, a concrete tiled accent wall, water vapour fireplace, custom built-in shelving, and soaring 23 foot ceiling open to above," said Liambas. 

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

The loft. 

The main home is like a bungalow, with everything on the main level but there's also a one-bedroom loft above. 

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

The living room and kitchen in the loft. 

"It's almost like two homes put into one," Liambas added. 

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

The main floor kitchen and living room. 

The principal rooms are spacious and airy with tons of really awesome touches like built-ins and custom additions that elevate the home to new heights.

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

The home office, bonsai tree room and wine display room. 

There's also just some really cool stuff in this house. 

47 Creedmore Crt VaughanAn ensuite with a custom Ricciardi mural. 

For example, there's a tree room that houses a 50-year-old Bonsai tree, there's custom murals and grafitti by artist Anthony Ricciardi and a temperature controlled wine-display room. 

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

The home office. 

The home office also has one of the more interesting doors I've seen, a funky polka-dot track door. 

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

The lower garage. 

Speaking of doors, this home has some of the most intense doors you'll see in a home.

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

The front door and foyer. 

"The doors are crazy! The front door is a 12-by-7-foot solid pivot door with fingerprint entrance," noted Liambas, adding that there's other 10-foot solid oak pivot doors throughout the house.

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

The kitchen features Miele appliances, two dishwashers, two wine fridges, two ovens and an espresso machine. 

The kitchen is at the heart of the home and is perfect for entertaining with the massive 10-person waterfall island and all the bells and whistles when it comes to appliances. 

47 Creedmore Crt VaughanThe living room. 

The living room is sleek with a stone accent wall and built-in water vapour fireplace. 

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is also on the main floor and features a custom headboard and two night tables with lights, water vapour fireplace, and an impressive walk-in closet.

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

The primary ensuite bathroom has two vanity sinks and two floating toilets. 

The ensuite bathroom is equally luxurious.

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

The home theatre. 

There's more living space in the basement with an oversized Cineplex-style home theatre, full gym, wine cellar and cigar room. 

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

The back deck. 

As for outdoor space it has potential with a large porch, a heated and covered deck with a gas fireplace as well as an outdoor kitchen. 

47 Creedmore Crt Vaughan

An aerial shot of the home. 

The home is currently listed for $12,990,000

Photos by

Stallone Media
