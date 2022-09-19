This striking $13 million Vaughan mansion has a garage fit for the Batmobile

Holy mansions Batman! This custom built-home in Vaughan's Kleinburg basically has its very own Batcave.

"It has two garages," explains realtor Steven Liambas, one that is above ground and another that's underground.

"The lift takes you underground and the front of the gate is literally a bat symbol," Liambas told blogTO. To be more specific it's literally the DC Comics Batman symbol.

Also adding to the secret superhero vibe is the fog cannon security system the home has.

The garages are immaculate and both the upper and lower garage each fit between eight to 10 cars.

"The buyer is gonna be someone that loves cars," guessed Liambas, because duh, it's a car collector's dream home.

But it's not just the garages that are jaw dropping – the rest of the house is also stunning.

The home is modern and minimalist with tons of customizations and luxury details.

It has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

"Upon entering this magnificent one-of-a-kind residence, you are greeted by the remarkable foyer, featuring beautiful porcelain tiles, a concrete tiled accent wall, water vapour fireplace, custom built-in shelving, and soaring 23 foot ceiling open to above," said Liambas.

The main home is like a bungalow, with everything on the main level but there's also a one-bedroom loft above.

"It's almost like two homes put into one," Liambas added.

The principal rooms are spacious and airy with tons of really awesome touches like built-ins and custom additions that elevate the home to new heights.

There's also just some really cool stuff in this house.

For example, there's a tree room that houses a 50-year-old Bonsai tree, there's custom murals and grafitti by artist Anthony Ricciardi and a temperature controlled wine-display room.

The home office also has one of the more interesting doors I've seen, a funky polka-dot track door.

Speaking of doors, this home has some of the most intense doors you'll see in a home.

"The doors are crazy! The front door is a 12-by-7-foot solid pivot door with fingerprint entrance," noted Liambas, adding that there's other 10-foot solid oak pivot doors throughout the house.

The kitchen is at the heart of the home and is perfect for entertaining with the massive 10-person waterfall island and all the bells and whistles when it comes to appliances.

The living room is sleek with a stone accent wall and built-in water vapour fireplace.

The primary bedroom is also on the main floor and features a custom headboard and two night tables with lights, water vapour fireplace, and an impressive walk-in closet.

The ensuite bathroom is equally luxurious.

There's more living space in the basement with an oversized Cineplex-style home theatre, full gym, wine cellar and cigar room.

As for outdoor space it has potential with a large porch, a heated and covered deck with a gas fireplace as well as an outdoor kitchen.

The home is currently listed for $12,990,000.