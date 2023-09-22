This stylish Toronto church loft conversion is surprisingly under $1 million

Finding condos that have some charm and personality in a city of mostly new builds isn't an easy feat.

Finding condos that have charm, personality, and are under $1 million? Nearly impossible.

But today might just be our lucky day, because this unique loft space has it all.

Nestled in the heart of the Junction Triangle, 235 Perth Ave is a beautiful early 20th century Neoclassical church.

It was originally designed by George Miller, who built other Toronto classics like the Lillian Massey building at the University of Toronto, and the old Havergal College (which has since been turned into condos).

And we all know church conversions make for some of the most stunning condos in the city.

This one bedroom plus den is no exception.

The soaring ceilings, natural light, arched windows, and modern kitchen are all beautiful.

The sleek and modern interiors are a perfect contrast to the more ornate and historic exterior.

This condo also comes with some beautiful outdoor space, as well as a parking spot with a dedicated EV charging station and gym access.

Location-wise, it's close to plenty of great cafes, restaurants, and shops in the Junction, Roncesvalles, and High Park neighbourhoods.

But the best part: it's listed for only $799,900.