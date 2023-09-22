Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
235 Perth Avenue Toronto

This stylish Toronto church loft conversion is surprisingly under $1 million

Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Finding condos that have some charm and personality in a city of mostly new builds isn't an easy feat. 

Finding condos that have charm, personality, and are under $1 million? Nearly impossible. 

But today might just be our lucky day, because this unique loft space has it all. 

235 Perth Avenue Toronto

The living room. 

Nestled in the heart of the Junction Triangle, 235 Perth Ave is a beautiful early 20th century Neoclassical church. 

235 Perth Avenue Toronto

An elevated kitchen provides a nice separation of space. 

It was originally designed by George Miller, who built other Toronto classics like the Lillian Massey building at the University of Toronto, and the old Havergal College (which has since been turned into condos).

235 Perth Avenue Toronto

Maintenance fees are $864 a month. 

And we all know church conversions make for some of the most stunning condos in the city. 235 Perth Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

This one bedroom plus den is no exception. 

235 Perth Avenue Toronto

The building also has geothermal heating and cooling.

The soaring ceilings, natural light, arched windows, and modern kitchen are all beautiful. 

235 Perth Avenue Toronto

The Scavolini kitchen. 

The sleek and modern interiors are a perfect contrast to the more ornate and historic exterior. 

235 Perth Avenue Toronto

The patio and gardens. 

This condo also comes with some beautiful outdoor space, as well as a parking spot with a dedicated EV charging station and gym access. 

235 Perth Avenue Toronto

Price per square foot in this neighbourhood averages around $956.

Location-wise, it's close to plenty of great cafes, restaurants, and shops in the Junction, Roncesvalles, and High Park neighbourhoods. 

235 Perth Avenue Toronto

The bathroom has heated floors. 

But the best part: it's listed for only $799,900

Photos by

Property Vision
