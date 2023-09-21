Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

This designer home in Toronto just dropped its price by more than $1.5 million

Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Nestled in Toronto's coveted Cricket Club neighbourhood sits this iconic Georgian home. 

21 Mason Blvd. is a picture-perfect home with red brick, colonial-style windows, and pristine, manicured lawns.

But one would expect no less from the renowned architect Peter Higgins, who renovated this home. 

21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

The foyer. 

As Susan Eickmeier writes in her listing, "This home combines character, elegance, and modern luxury."

21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

A sitting room with one of three fireplaces in this home. 

The home boasts 7,817 square feet of finished living space, five bedrooms, and eight bathrooms. 

21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

The dining room. 

As is typical with Georgian homes, you have the main living areas on the main floor, with the formal spaces separated from the everyday spaces (like the kitchen and family room).  

21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

The family room. 

"[The] living area has a wonderful flow for living and entertaining with amazing ravine views from every window offering immense privacy," notes Eickmeier. 

21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

The kitchen features all stainless-steel Sub Zero and Wolf appliances.

The kitchen is timeless with white shaker cabinets, integrated appliances, and a big centre island for entertaining while cooking.

21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

The breakfast area. 

The island also has built-in freezer drawers, presumably for super-easy ice access for cocktails.

21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

The walk-in pantry. 

It also has a walk-in pantry with a wine fridge, plus an appliance pantry. 
21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

The office / den on the second floor. 

On the second floor, you'll find the bedrooms, with one currently being used as an office with a built-in desk. 

21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom features a walk-in dressing room and a seven piece ensuite. 

21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

The rec room in the basement. 

There's more living space on the lower level, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a rec room, media room, and kitchen. 
21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

The second kitchen and dining area. 

"[It's] ideal for teens, an in-law suite, or live-in help," writes Eickmeier.

21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

The upper patio surrounded by nature. 

As for outdoor space, you're spoiled with nature, thanks to the ravine that's beside the house. 

21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

Another covered patio. 

Also, according to the listing, there's still enough space in the gardens for a pool if that's something you wanted. 

21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

And while there's no doubt this is a stunning home, the home has had some difficulty selling. 

21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

21 Mason Blvd. was first listed in 2022 for $8,650,000 but didn't sell after a month, and the price was lowered by $1 million to $7,600,000. 

21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

A view from the foyer. 

It then stayed on the market for over 100 days without selling. 

21 Mason Blvd. Toronto

The back of the house. 

The home is now listed for $6,998,000 and only time will tell if someone snaps up this gorgeous Georgian. 

Photos by

Soare Productions
