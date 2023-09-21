This designer home in Toronto just dropped its price by more than $1.5 million

Nestled in Toronto's coveted Cricket Club neighbourhood sits this iconic Georgian home.

21 Mason Blvd. is a picture-perfect home with red brick, colonial-style windows, and pristine, manicured lawns.

But one would expect no less from the renowned architect Peter Higgins, who renovated this home.

As Susan Eickmeier writes in her listing, "This home combines character, elegance, and modern luxury."

The home boasts 7,817 square feet of finished living space, five bedrooms, and eight bathrooms.

As is typical with Georgian homes, you have the main living areas on the main floor, with the formal spaces separated from the everyday spaces (like the kitchen and family room).

"[The] living area has a wonderful flow for living and entertaining with amazing ravine views from every window offering immense privacy," notes Eickmeier.

The kitchen is timeless with white shaker cabinets, integrated appliances, and a big centre island for entertaining while cooking.

The island also has built-in freezer drawers, presumably for super-easy ice access for cocktails.

It also has a walk-in pantry with a wine fridge, plus an appliance pantry.



On the second floor, you'll find the bedrooms, with one currently being used as an office with a built-in desk.

The primary bedroom features a walk-in dressing room and a seven piece ensuite.

There's more living space on the lower level, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a rec room, media room, and kitchen.



"[It's] ideal for teens, an in-law suite, or live-in help," writes Eickmeier.

As for outdoor space, you're spoiled with nature, thanks to the ravine that's beside the house.

Also, according to the listing, there's still enough space in the gardens for a pool if that's something you wanted.

And while there's no doubt this is a stunning home, the home has had some difficulty selling.

21 Mason Blvd. was first listed in 2022 for $8,650,000 but didn't sell after a month, and the price was lowered by $1 million to $7,600,000.

It then stayed on the market for over 100 days without selling.

The home is now listed for $6,998,000 and only time will tell if someone snaps up this gorgeous Georgian.