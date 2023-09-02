This mediocre Toronto bungalow is almost $2 million because grass

You don't need us to tell you how depressing the housing market is lately.

With the gap between the cheapest and most costly cities in Ontario hitting $1.6 million and average home prices in Canada continuing to climb, you kinda just wanna lay down and give up.

And what's more depressing is when you see a house like 146 Cummer Ave. (and how "meh" it is) for nearly $2 million.

Listed for $1,880,000, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow is the house equivalent of the Midwest.

The only selling features listed are a new kitchen counter, new floors, fresh paint and its "move in condition."

All of which are nice, but are kind of the bare minimum for a house with this price tag.

The other thing (and an important selling point) is the fact that it has a plenty of grass.

The lot size is pretty big – 56 by 173 feet – which means that in theory you could build a substantial house on the property if you have the capital to do that.

But let's be real, under 10,000 square feet is not acres of land. It's just a good size of property for Newtonbrook and the cost of building a new house is anywhere between $205 to $280 per square foot.

So you'd be looking at another $1 million to $2 million to build a "dream home," which seems ridiculous when the house is already listed for $1.8 million.

And yet the thing that's most upsetting about 146 Cummer Ave. is the fact that this home, as is, isn't even overpriced.

When you look at the comparables in the neighbourhood, it's pretty much bang on target.

Similar bungalows with comparable properties have sold in the last few months for around $1.7 million to $1.9 million, depending on the state of the house.

Further, according to Strata, the average price of a house in that neighbourhood is just over $2 million.

So while 146 Cummer Ave. was previously listed for $1,980,000 and didn't sell, they've now dropped the price by $100k, and it's probably going to go for close to asking.

Is it just us or does Toronto real estate feel a lot like online dating in your 20s?