Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
126 Sears Street Toronto

This stunning Toronto home used to be home to a movie prop studio

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
With TIFF well underway, we couldn't help but pay a little homage to the movie industry with today's listing. 

126 Sears St. is a converted movie prop factory in Leslieville that's truly a design masterpiece worthy of being the set of any film or TV show. 

The interior is giving hard loft vibes, thanks to the soaring ceilings, polished concrete floors, and steel accents throughout. 126 Sears Street Toronto

The living area. 

"The space seamlessly harmonizes high-end contemporary design with its industrial heritage," writes realtor Michelle Walker in the listing

126 Sears Street Toronto

A bedroom with a large industrial arched window. 

But despite what it might look like, 126 Sears St. is not a hard loft condo – it's a freestanding home. 126 Sears Street Toronto

The open concept second floor. 

So in other words, it's like the perfect industrial condo — minus the maintenance fees.

126 Sears Street Toronto

The foyer. 

The main floor of the old warehouse has a grand foyer, with all four bedrooms off it. 

126 Sears Street Toronto

A bedroom with a loft area. 

The bedrooms are each unique. Some feature glass bricks as windows, while others have a loft space – a perfect hiding spot for a kid. 

126 Sears Street Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom comes complete with an ensuite and walk-in closet.

126 Sears Street Toronto

The sleek minimalist kitchen.

Upstairs, you'll find the open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. 

126 Sears Street Toronto

The large dining area. 

The wide open space make it perfect for any party, be it wrap, dinner, or birthday.   

126 Sears Street Toronto

The rooftop terrace.

There's also a great rooftop terrace, which gives owners a great view of the city skyline. 

126 Sears Street Toronto

A home office or bedroom. 

And not that the house is lacking in space, but Walker does mention that the property comes with approved permits and drawings for a two-car garage and a third-storey addition. 

126 Sears Street Toronto

An aerial view of the home. 

126 Sears St. is currently listed for $4,185,000 – a drop from it's 2022 listing price of $4,985,000.

Photos by

Shutterhouse
