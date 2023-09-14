This stunning Toronto home used to be home to a movie prop studio

With TIFF well underway, we couldn't help but pay a little homage to the movie industry with today's listing.

126 Sears St. is a converted movie prop factory in Leslieville that's truly a design masterpiece worthy of being the set of any film or TV show.

The interior is giving hard loft vibes, thanks to the soaring ceilings, polished concrete floors, and steel accents throughout.

"The space seamlessly harmonizes high-end contemporary design with its industrial heritage," writes realtor Michelle Walker in the listing.

But despite what it might look like, 126 Sears St. is not a hard loft condo – it's a freestanding home.

So in other words, it's like the perfect industrial condo — minus the maintenance fees.

The main floor of the old warehouse has a grand foyer, with all four bedrooms off it.

The bedrooms are each unique. Some feature glass bricks as windows, while others have a loft space – a perfect hiding spot for a kid.

The primary bedroom comes complete with an ensuite and walk-in closet.

Upstairs, you'll find the open concept living, dining, and kitchen area.

The wide open space make it perfect for any party, be it wrap, dinner, or birthday.

There's also a great rooftop terrace, which gives owners a great view of the city skyline.

And not that the house is lacking in space, but Walker does mention that the property comes with approved permits and drawings for a two-car garage and a third-storey addition.

126 Sears St. is currently listed for $4,185,000 – a drop from it's 2022 listing price of $4,985,000.