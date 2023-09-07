This is what a $6.5 million designer home in Toronto looks like

As of just three years ago, 106 Baby Point Rd. hadn't been on the market in 53 years.

It was an old, rundown home that was beyond saving, but the land it was sitting on was something worth spending $1.9 million on.

106 Baby Point Rd. is a stunning 50 by 234 ravine lot — now with a stunning house to go with it.

The impeccable custom residence was built by Seven Oaks Homes, designed by Kathlyn Shaw Interiors, and looks like it comes straight from the pages of House & Home magazine.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home boasts over 5,400 square feet of living space and combines modern technology with beautiful design.

The bright and airy main floor has 10-foot ceilings and beautiful principal rooms with tons of character and custom details.

"A highlight of this exceptional home is the magazine-worthy chef’s kitchen with extensive custom cabinetry, jaw-dropping island, built-in top-of-the-line appliances, adjoining servery with second dishwasher, and panoramic windows," writes realtor Stephanie Martin.

The second level of the home has four bedrooms, each one with their own ensuite with heated floors.

The primary bedroom is on the third floor. It boasts a custom glass entry and has incredible views of the ravine.

"The private bedroom enjoys floor-to-ceiling windows with juliette balcony, recessed ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a showstopping adjoining ensuite bath with two-person steam shower, LED-lit bath, double floating sink, and heated floor," adds Martin.

And if that wasn't enough, the primary bedroom even has its own drink fridge. The absolute luxury!

There's even more living space in the basement, which has a gym, a 600-bottle wine cellar, a rec room, and a marble bar.

As for outdoor space, not only does the house back onto a lush ravine but it has a large backyard, with a grand covered deck with modern gas fireplace, patio, and landscaped gardens.

106 Baby Point Rd. is listed for $6,500,000.