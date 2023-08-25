One of Toronto's largest laneway houses just got listed for almost $4 million

It wasn't too long ago when laneway houses were pretty much non-existent.

But after that red tape got cut in 2018, we've had the pleasure of seeing some of the coolest secondary homes pop up in the back alleys around the city.

And this one at 450 Roxton Rd. might just be one of the most impressive yet.

With a whopping 1,203 square feet of living space, the 450 Roxton Rd. laneway house is one of Toronto's largest laneway homes, according to realtor Simon Tham.

What's more impressive than the sheer size of the home is that they managed to fit in all that living space while still keeping parking for two cars at the very back of the lot.

"A lot of times people building laneway houses sacrifice parking altogether if they build a two-storey laneway house, or, if they opt for a two-car garage on the ground floor, they end up with a one-bed, maybe 500-600 square-foot laneway house on the second storey," explained Tham.

"We managed to get a two bed plus den, 2.5 bathroom, laneway house plus parking."

The interior of the laneway house is beautiful, too. It's minimalistic, modern, bright, and airy.

The main floor is open concept with a kitchen, living, and dining area.

While upstairs has the bedrooms (which are big enough for a queen-size bed) and an office.

And while the laneway house is really impressive, the main house is nothing to snub your nose at.

It actually just underwent a stunning modern renovation.

The open concept main floor is bright and airy with plenty of natural light.

The kitchen is stunning with showstopping quartz countertops and custom lighting.

The main house has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The primary bedroom is jaw-dropping, thanks to the almost 16-foot-high vaulted ceilings.

The fully finished basement offers even more living space with a large rec room area, as well as a wet bar with a roughed-in kitchen and wine fridge.

And the pièce de résistance is the rooftop deck with views of the CN Tower.

"The two houses offer multiple options for buyers: rent the laneway house, have family live in the laneway house, or some interested parties have said they would work out of the laneway house," Tham told blogTO.

The main house and the laneway house are currently listed for $3,849,900.