This Toronto neighbourhood skyline is about to become the city's tallest

A transformative building boom sweeping Toronto since the 2000s has reached what feels like a climactic stage of competing megaprojects vying for the title of the city's tallest — and none of them are in the Financial District that has dominated the downtown skyline for generations.

As residential towers compete to take over the title of the city's tallest (a department where the office towers of the Financial District have always held supremacy), soaring skylines are forming in areas like Bloor-Yorkville — easily one of the fastest-growing development nodes in Toronto.

Digital marketer and city-building expert Stephen Velasco's ever-evolving 3D digital model of Toronto's future skyline is an elaborately-detailed look into the future of the cityscape.

His Future Model Toronto project is an astonishing look into the Toronto of tomorrow, and includes deep dives into the high-density development nodes forming around transit infrastructure.

This includes the fast-changing Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood, where the busiest transit interchange in the city has acted as a catalyst for rapid growth.

Velasco tells blogTO that "there are over 18 high-rise buildings in development in the Bloor-Yorkville area, and more than 10,850 residential units proposed or under construction."

"Beginning on the southwest corner of Yonge and Bloor, Mizrahi Development's 91-storey 'The One' is the tallest approved development in the city."

"Currently under construction, it will become the tallest building in Canada upon completion at a height of 328 metres," says Velasco, adding that "it is one of two 'supertall' skyscrapers in development in the area," in reference to towers with heights exceeding 300 metres.

Velasco notes that this current and future growth is aided by "the area's connectivity and central location," positioned around "Toronto's busiest subway station and the intersection of two major subway lines."

He says that these factors "make it an ideal site for significant height and density, especially as the city faces a rapidly growing population and a need for housing."

And developers sure seem to be answering that call. Velasco points attention to the "considerable amount of intensification taking place between Yonge and Bay Streets along Yorkville Avenue and Cumberland Street."

"The area has seen a number of high-rise condominiums constructed in recent years, with several more developments in the works, including towers up to 75 storeys in height."

This tidal wave of development — including what will stand (at least for a brief period) as the tallest building in Canada —will contribute to a dramatic shift in the balance of the Toronto skyline, as this and other neighbourhoods usurp the Financial District's height dominance.

According to Velasco, "the immense vertical growth in Bloor-Yorkville will create a new dramatic new focal point on Toronto's skyline over the next decade."