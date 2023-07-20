Tenants in Toronto condo go without hot water for over two months

A group of tenants in a downtown Toronto condo tower have been grappling with intermittent hot water outages for 11 weeks, as aging water pipes in the building desperately require replacing.

CBC Toronto reports that one tenant has even gone a staggering 78 days without full hot water, while other residents allege that they haven't had access to hot water for several weeks at a time.

The 30-year-old condominium tower, located at 25 Grenville St., has about 200 suites and 26 storeys.

Tenants who have been anxiously waiting for hot water service to return to their bathrooms and kitchens were given a letter from property management this week, stating that final repairs have been approved by the condo board.

Costs associated with replacing water pipes have also been approved by the board, and residents have been told that they'll be kept in the loop about when the work will begin.

Many residents who spoke to CBC Toronto said that the building's aging water pipes first began presenting hot water issues in the spring. Repair crews have managed to restore hot water service in the bathrooms of affected units, but many residents are still waiting on hot water to return to their kitchens.

"The city is aware that the property management is working to address this issue and have been provided proof of plumbing repairs," city staff said in a statement to CBC Toronto.

"However, issues arose again with the hot water in some of the units. The city continues to monitor this situation and take enforcement action as appropriate."​​​​​​

Residents have still not been provided a date for when the repairs are expected to wrap up.