This $9 million Toronto home was built by a famous architect

Sometimes modern houses can feel boring, cold, uninviting, and just a bit blah, leaning more towards "untouchable art gallery" vibes rather than an actual home you'd want to live in.

However, 123 Forest Heights Blvd. is an ultra modern home that manages to be feel like a place you might actually enjoy living in.

Designed by famed architect Michael Lafrenière, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home feels very zen with clean lines and open-concept living spaces.

The home is bright, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and abundance of skylights, and is filled with charm and character.

Shocking, we know.

From the walnut staircase to the custom reveals and millwork, the home also has a bit of a mid-century vibe to it.

When you enter the home, you're greeted with heated marble flooring and nine-foot, built-in walnut closets.

The entryway connects to the family room and the open-concept living and dining spaces.

The kitchen is modern and sleek with all the amenities you'd expect in modern luxury homes, such as a servery, walk-in pantry, and luxury appliances from Miele and Sub Zero.

Possibly the most stunning space in the house is the library with vaulted two-storey ceilings, floor-to-ceiling built-in walnut shelving and cabinetry, and panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows.

It's drool-worthy.

The home also blends the indoors and outdoors really well, with 23-foot-long custom glass doors that open straight to the backyard.

Speaking of, the backyard has a beautiful heated pool and hot tub.

On the second floor, you'll find the bedrooms.

The primary bedroom features a luxury eight-piece ensuite and has a walk-in closet worthy of a swanky boutique.

The other bedrooms are spacious and come with their own ensuite, so there will never be any fighting over who gets to shower first.

The lower level of the house is no afterthought, either.

It comes decked out with a recreation room, gym, and spa with a steam shower and cedar sauna.

123 Forest Heights Blvd. is currently listed for $8,880,000.