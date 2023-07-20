Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

This $9 million Toronto home was built by a famous architect

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Sometimes modern houses can feel boring, cold, uninviting, and just a bit blah, leaning more towards "untouchable art gallery" vibes rather than an actual home you'd want to live in. 

However, 123 Forest Heights Blvd. is an ultra modern home that manages to be feel like a place you might actually enjoy living in.123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

The kitchen, breakfast area, and family room. 

Designed by famed architect Michael Lafrenière, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home feels very zen with clean lines and open-concept living spaces.

123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

The dining room features built-in cabinetry and a walk-out to the backyard. 

The home is bright, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and abundance of skylights, and is filled with charm and character.

123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

The living room with a gas fireplace. 

Shocking, we know. 

123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

The staircase with a walnut partition. 

From the walnut staircase to the custom reveals and millwork, the home also has a bit of a mid-century vibe to it. 

123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

The front entrance. 

When you enter the home, you're greeted with heated marble flooring and nine-foot, built-in walnut closets. 

123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

The family room. 

The entryway connects to the family room and the open-concept living and dining spaces. 

123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

The sleek kitchen. 

The kitchen is modern and sleek with all the amenities you'd expect in modern luxury homes, such as a servery, walk-in pantry, and luxury appliances from Miele and Sub Zero. 

123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

The library with a fireplace. 

Possibly the most stunning space in the house is the library with vaulted two-storey ceilings, floor-to-ceiling built-in walnut shelving and cabinetry, and panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows.

123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

The powder room off the library with a floating vanity. 

It's drool-worthy. 

123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

The backyard with a firepit. 

The home also blends the indoors and outdoors really well, with 23-foot-long custom glass doors that open straight to the backyard. 

123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

The pool and hot tub. 

Speaking of, the backyard has a beautiful heated pool and hot tub. 

123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

A bedroom with built-in closet and desk. 

On the second floor, you'll find the bedrooms. 

123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom features a luxury eight-piece ensuite and has a  walk-in closet worthy of a swanky boutique.

123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

Another bedroom with a built-in wraparound desk. 

The other bedrooms are spacious and come with their own ensuite, so there will never be any fighting over who gets to shower first. 

123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

The rec room. 

The lower level of the house is no afterthought, either. 

123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

The gym with a basement walk-out. 

It comes decked out with a recreation room, gym, and spa with a steam shower and cedar sauna. 

123 Forest Heights Blvd. Toronto

The back of the house. 

123 Forest Heights Blvd. is currently listed for $8,880,000.

Alex Rothe
