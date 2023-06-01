Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
landlord tenant board

Tenants in Toronto building are refusing to pay rent and striking against their landlord

Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Starting June 1, nearly 200 residents at 33 King Street in Toronto have decided to stop paying rent and strike against their corporate landlord.

According to a news release from the York South-Weston Tenant Union, tenants in the building have seen their rents increase by "22 per cent in the last five years, despite living in a rent-controlled building, which should have seen rents increase no more than seven per cent in the same period." 

The union names the landlord as international corporation, Dream, which has over "$16 billion in assets and 30,000 rental units under its control." 

For the past decade, the union claims that the building's owners have used a controversial tool called above guideline rent increases or AGIs to repeatedly increase rents. 

"AGIs were intended to cover large, infrequent capital investments. But tenants at 33 King say their landlord is misusing them to skirt rent control laws. 33 King St. is the building with the highest number of AGIs in the entire City of Toronto," the release reads. 

"According to Dream's own financial report, 50 percent of their rental income is profit. Despite these high profits, they continue to apply for AGIs year after year, extracting even more rent from struggling tenants." 

The union says that many tenants have lived in the building for decades, and its large units are comfortable for families with children, unlike many of the newer builds in the area. 

On Thursday morning, tenants sent a notice of the rent strike to Dream with the following three demands: one, withdraw the existing AGIs and follow rent control; two, commit to no more AGIs in the building; and three, pay tenants compensation for loss of services and amenities.

Tenants previously mobilized against an AGI imposed in 2018, and after months of negotiations, finally reached a settlement with Dream that specified a 50 per cent reduction of the AGI. 

However, tenants say Dream still has not issued any savings, even though the settlement was ratified by the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB).

"We have tried every other route, we have petitioned Dream, marched to our elected officials and Dream's office, and even negotiated a previous settlement, but nothing has changed," said Sharlene Henry, chair of the 33 King St. Tenant Association. 

"We say enough is enough. We're putting our foot down." 

Lead photo by

Google Maps
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Tenants in Toronto building are refusing to pay rent and striking against their landlord

The tallest condo in Canada is coming to Ontario but it's not in Toronto

$7.5 million home in Mississauga looks more like a museum than a house

The amount that investors have been making and losing on Toronto condos may shock you

These futuristic pre-built apartments can be dropped right into Toronto backyards

These are the best and worst GTA cities for property taxes

Someone is renting a room in a cluttered Toronto basement for $800 a month

$14 million home in Toronto comes with more parking spaces than bathrooms