This $4 million Toronto home has more fireplaces than bedrooms

This may just be the coziest home in all of Toronto.

With six gas fireplaces, a wood-burning stove, and a sauna, who needs a furnace! (Kidding, this place also has a new furnace from 2021.)

Listed for $3,995,000, 68 Indian Grove is a stunning old three-storey home.

The home has been with the same owner for the last 37 years and has been "lovingly maintained," according to the listing.

And you can tell the love that's gone into the home just by looking at the pictures.

The home is full of charm and character, with features like stained glass windows, built-in bookcases, hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, and wood wainscotting.

The home boasts more fireplaces than bedrooms or bathrooms, but five bedrooms and four bathrooms is still plenty.

On the main floor, you'll find all the principal rooms including the living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, and sunroom.

The rooms are spacious and bright.

The kitchen is one of the more recently updated parts of the home and has granite floors and built-in appliances.

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms spread out over the second and third storey of the home.

The primary bedroom has its own suite on the third floor of the home.

It features a fireplace, hardwood floors and a five-piece en-suite.

In the basement, you'll find a theatre area with a wet bar and kitchen, as well as a sauna and a wood-burning stove.

Sure, the decor is dated but if you can get past the wallpaper and black bathroom fixtures, this home really is a gem.

Especially when you see what's in store in the backyard.

The backyard oasis features a pool, waterfall, changing room, patio area with an outdoor gas fireplace, a powder room, and an outdoor barbecue area.

Location-wise, the home is only a block away from High Park.

So not only is this home super cozy in the winter, it's also perfect for the summer. Frankly, it's perfection no matter what the season.