Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
68 Indian Grove Toronto

This $4 million Toronto home has more fireplaces than bedrooms

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

This may just be the coziest home in all of Toronto. 

With six gas fireplaces, a wood-burning stove, and a sauna, who needs a furnace! (Kidding, this place also has a new furnace from 2021.) 

Listed for $3,995,000, 68 Indian Grove is a stunning old three-storey home. 

The home has been with the same owner for the last 37 years and has been "lovingly maintained," according to the listing. 

And you can tell the love that's gone into the home just by looking at the pictures.

68 Indian Grove Toronto

The foyer. 

The home is full of charm and character, with features like stained glass windows, built-in bookcases, hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, and wood wainscotting. 

68 Indian Grove Toronto

A sitting room with a fireplace. 

The home boasts more fireplaces than bedrooms or bathrooms, but five bedrooms and four bathrooms is still plenty. 

68 Indian Grove Toronto

The dining room. 

On the main floor, you'll find all the principal rooms including the living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, and sunroom. 

68 Indian Grove Toronto

The sun room. 

The rooms are spacious and bright. 

68 Indian Grove Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen is one of the more recently updated parts of the home and has granite floors and built-in appliances. 

68 Indian Grove Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms spread out over the second and third storey of the home. 

68 Indian Grove Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom has its own suite on the third floor of the home.

68 Indian Grove Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

It features a fireplace, hardwood floors and a five-piece en-suite. 

68 Indian Grove Toronto

The basement rec room. 

In the basement, you'll find a theatre area with a wet bar and kitchen, as well as a sauna and a wood-burning stove. 

68 Indian Grove Toronto

Another bedroom. 

Sure, the decor is dated but if you can get past the wallpaper and black bathroom fixtures, this home really is a gem. 

68 Indian Grove Toronto

A view of the backyard from the second floor patio. 

Especially when you see what's in store in the backyard. 

68 Indian Grove Toronto

The pool with the waterfall feature and change rooms. 

The backyard oasis features a pool, waterfall, changing room, patio area with an outdoor gas fireplace, a powder room, and an outdoor barbecue area. 

68 Indian Grove Toronto

The bar and kitchen in the basement. 

Location-wise, the home is only a block away from High Park. 

68 Indian Grove Toronto

The home also has double garage. 

So not only is this home super cozy in the winter, it's also perfect for the summer. Frankly, it's perfection no matter what the season.

Photos by

Houssmax
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $4 million Toronto home has more fireplaces than bedrooms

Toronto Dollarama location could soon be torn down and redeveloped

You can buy an entire Toronto apartment building for $4.25 million

Toronto landlord is renting an apartment for 'student girls' to share a room for $600 a month

This Toronto home is $3.5 million and only has two bedrooms

Starter homes hardly exist in Canada anymore but here's where you can still buy one

This mysterious Toronto estate is back on sale for $4 million

Tiny home Toronto neighbourhood fought to stop now renting for $2450