This mansion near Toronto with a glass tube elevator sold for nearly $900K under asking

Luxurious mansions across Toronto have slashed their prices as home sales in the region tumble. Such is the case with a cube-like King City abode, which just sold for close to $900,000 under asking.

Located at 92 Manitou Drive, the custom home was, according to the listing, imagined by an award-winning architectural firm.

The exterior is composed of a series of cube-like structures and expansive windows, making for a unique, modern mansion.

The home has been on the market since February, with an unwavering asking price of $9,198,000. It finally sold nine months later for $8,300,000.

Despite its colossal size - it offers more than 7,400 square feet of living space - the home offers peace and privacy. Hidden behind a set of gates and situated at the end of a long driveway, the home sits on two acres of ravine-like property and backs onto the Humber River.

Beyond the grand foyer, which has cathedral ceilings and a wall of marble, the main level features an open-concept layout that’s ideal for entertaining. The focal point of the space is a massive, glass-enclosed wine display.

The living room has a large marble fireplace and views of the sprawling backyard.

A second seating area carries through to the chef’s kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances, a massive marble island with a reclaimed wood breakfast area, and textured cabinets.

A wall of glass opens onto the back patio.

The formal dining room is almost fully encircled in floor-to-ceiling windows.

A home office is located on the main level as well.

Floating staircases carry between the home’s two levels, and there’s a glass-enclosed, tube-like elevator as well.

The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The listing notes that there are actually two separate primary suites.

Each features marblesque ensuites and massive walk-in closets.

One walks out to a private balcony, while the other has a light-filled sitting area.

Check out the full listing here.