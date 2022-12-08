This mansion near Toronto with a glass tube elevator sold for nearly $900K under asking
Luxurious mansions across Toronto have slashed their prices as home sales in the region tumble. Such is the case with a cube-like King City abode, which just sold for close to $900,000 under asking.
Located at 92 Manitou Drive, the custom home was, according to the listing, imagined by an award-winning architectural firm.
The exterior is composed of a series of cube-like structures and expansive windows, making for a unique, modern mansion.
The home has been on the market since February, with an unwavering asking price of $9,198,000. It finally sold nine months later for $8,300,000.
Despite its colossal size - it offers more than 7,400 square feet of living space - the home offers peace and privacy.Hidden behind a set of gates and situated at the end of a long driveway, the home sits on two acres of ravine-like property and backs onto the Humber River.
Beyond the grand foyer, which has cathedral ceilings and a wall of marble, the main level features an open-concept layout that’s ideal for entertaining.The focal point of the space is a massive, glass-enclosed wine display.
The living room has a large marble fireplace and views of the sprawling backyard.
A second seating area carries through to the chef’s kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances, a massive marble island with a reclaimed wood breakfast area, and textured cabinets.
A wall of glass opens onto the back patio.
The formal dining room is almost fully encircled in floor-to-ceiling windows.
A home office is located on the main level as well.
Floating staircases carry between the home’s two levels, and there’s a glass-enclosed, tube-like elevator as well.
The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms.
The listing notes that there are actually two separate primary suites.
Each features marblesque ensuites and massive walk-in closets.
One walks out to a private balcony, while the other has a light-filled sitting area.
Check out the full listing here.
Join the conversation Load comments