49 Plymbridge Road Toronto

French Chateau-inspired mansion in Toronto drops its asking price by $2.4 million

The economic pressures expected to keep Toronto's luxury real estate market cool in 2023 appear to have already made their mark on the city, as a lavish Hoggs Hollow mansion has dropped its asking price by more than $2,000,000.

Located at 49 Plymbridge Road, the French Chateau-inspired home was initially listed at $12,380,000 when it hit the market in May. After no buyer materialized, the price was lowered to $11,380,000 in June.

It remained there until earlier this week, when it dropped to $9,980,000 - a staggering $2,400,000 below the original asking price.49 Plymbridge Road TorontoSituated on a riverfront lot, the sprawling abode offers more than 7,300 square feet of living space.49 Plymbridge Road TorontoBeyond the stone fountain and manicured gardens, the grand entrance leads to a breathtaking foyer with limestone flooring, soaring ceilings, and a double staircase.49 Plymbridge Road TorontoGorgeous details like coffered ceilings, wainscotting, and crown moulding are featured throughout the home.

49 Plymbridge Road TorontoFireplaces can be found in both the living room and the family room. The former offers a large picture window, while the latter has a built-in bookcase and connects to the kitchen.

49 Plymbridge Road TorontoThe all-white kitchen has stainless steel Miele appliances, marble countertops, and an ornate centre island. 

49 Plymbridge Road TorontoThere's an adjoined breakfast area as well as a formal dining room, which features hardwood floors and stunning wainscotting.

49 Plymbridge Road TorontoThe stately library makes for an ideal home office, with floor-to-ceiling windows, built-in shelving, and a coffered ceiling.

49 Plymbridge Road TorontoThe home has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

49 Plymbridge Road TorontoThe primary suite is a sprawling 1,000 square feet and features a six-piece ensuite, walk-in closet, gas fireplace, and a sitting room.

49 Plymbridge Road TorontoThe basement houses an exercise room, wet bar, wine cellar, sauna, home theatre, and party room.

49 Plymbridge Road TorontoA true oasis in the city, the backyard has a swimming pool, hot tub, and dining area, and backs onto the river.

49 Plymbridge Road TorontoInterested buyers can check out the full listing here, or hold out for another multi-million dollar price drop.

Lead photo by

Eastside Realty
