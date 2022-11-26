Cigar boxes used to be made in this $729K Toronto home

The factories and warehouses that used to power Toronto's economy have been transformed into some of the city's most unique homes.

Situated in the historic Tannery Lofts, unit 301 at 736 Dundas Street East is a prime example.

Constructed in 1913 by architect John M. Lyle, the Tannery Lofts housed the Adam Beck Cigar Box Manufacturing Company Building, which was owned by its namesake politician.

It also served as a tannery and a soap factory before it was converted into boutique lofts in 2007.

Unit 301 is within the original three-storey building, and thus enjoys the soaring 12-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls, and warehouse-sized windows under which workers once toiled.

Hardwood floors and wood slat ceilings can be found throughout the charming loft.

The main living area offers an airy, open-concept layout.

The entertainer's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar.

The space blends seamlessly with the dining area and living room.

There are multiple office areas, including one in a creatively converted closet.

Two contrasting brick walls can be found in the bedroom, which has a double closet and large window.

The bathroom, located off the living area, features subway-tiled walls, geometric flooring, and a glass-walled shower.

The unit hit the market for $729,900 on November 18, and sold conditionally just five days later.

Those eyeing the Tannery Lofts still have a chance to get their hands on unit 501, for just $675,000.

