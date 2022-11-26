Real Estate
301 736 Dundas Street East Toronto

Cigar boxes used to be made in this $729K Toronto home

The factories and warehouses that used to power Toronto's economy have been transformed into some of the city's most unique homes.

Situated in the historic Tannery Lofts, unit 301 at 736 Dundas Street East is a prime example.

301 736 Dundas Street East TorontoConstructed in 1913 by architect John M. Lyle, the Tannery Lofts housed the Adam Beck Cigar Box Manufacturing Company Building, which was owned by its namesake politician.

301 736 Dundas Street East TorontoIt also served as a tannery and a soap factory before it was converted into boutique lofts in 2007.

301 736 Dundas Street East TorontoUnit 301 is within the original three-storey building, and thus enjoys the soaring 12-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls, and warehouse-sized windows under which workers once toiled. 

301 736 Dundas Street East TorontoHardwood floors and wood slat ceilings can be found throughout the charming loft.

301 736 Dundas Street East TorontoThe main living area offers an airy, open-concept layout.

301 736 Dundas Street East TorontoThe entertainer's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar.

301 736 Dundas Street East TorontoThe space blends seamlessly with the dining area and living room.

301 736 Dundas Street East TorontoThere are multiple office areas, including one in a creatively converted closet.

301 736 Dundas Street East TorontoTwo contrasting brick walls can be found in the bedroom, which has a double closet and large window.

301 736 Dundas Street East TorontoThe bathroom, located off the living area, features subway-tiled walls, geometric flooring, and a glass-walled shower.

301 736 Dundas Street East TorontoThe unit hit the market for $729,900 on November 18, and sold conditionally just five days later.

Those eyeing the Tannery Lofts still have a chance to get their hands on unit 501, for just $675,000.

Check out the full listing here.

