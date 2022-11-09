Real Estate
Zoe Demarco
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
203 norton avenue toronto

Listing for $4 million Toronto mansion reads like it's from the 1950s

Real Estate
Zoe Demarco
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A custom-built Toronto mansion that recently hit the market promises to make an "incredible first impression." But the listing, however, does not.

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in East Willowdale, 203 Norton Avenue has been "rarely lived in" and features "elegant and gorgeous" architectural details. 

203 Norton AvenueHeated marble floors and 14-foot ceilings greet guests upon entry into the lavish foyer.

203 Norton AvenueBoth details carry through to the library, which lies beyond a set of double doors.

203 Norton AvenueAn ideal work-from-home space, it features floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in bookshelves.

203 Norton AvenueA spacious open-concept living and dining area can be found up a short flight of stairs.

203 Norton AvenueThe former features a massive marble fireplace, while the latter offers a built-in wine display.

203 Norton AvenueThe listing draws attention to the stunning contemporary design found throughout the home and highlights the ample natural light that pours into the kitchen.

203 Norton AvenueThe space, with its marble countertops, gold hardware, and panelled appliances, is billed as "stunning" and "one-of-a-kind."

And also "a woman's dream kitchen."
203 Norton AvenueMaybe the listing agent took the title of that Ann Cooper book a little too seriously.

203 Norton AvenueOr, instead of falling back an hour last weekend, they fell all the way back to the 1950s. 

203 Norton AvenueWhoever makes themselves at home in that kitchen can enjoy the warmth of the fireplace in the adjoining family room and lush backyard views from the breakfast area.

203 Norton AvenueThere are four bedrooms and six bathrooms throughout the home.

203 Norton AvenueThe primary suite is described as "opulent," and features a spa-like six-piece ensuite, walk-in closet, and heated floors.

203 Norton AvenueHeated floors can be found in the fully finished basement as well. The lower level includes a wet bar, wine room, and home theatre with a star-lit ceiling.

203 Norton AvenueFor any woman with a dream, or even just her own money, (or anyone else for that matter) 203 Norton Avenue is listed at $4,390,000.

203 Norton AvenueCheck out even more photos by visiting the full listing here.

Lead photo by

Forest Hill Real Estate
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $2.5 million home used to belong to a Toronto Mayor

Massive rental towers and new park to completely transform a Toronto street

Listing for $4 million Toronto mansion reads like it's from the 1950s

Toronto home in gorgeous historic building is up for sale for the first time ever

Developer wants to delete a whole row of Toronto restaurants for a huge tower

Toronto skyscraper will be the first in Canada to exceed 100 floors

A massive Toronto mansion just sold for almost $500K over asking

Mississauga mansion drops listing price by $5.5 million over 2 years