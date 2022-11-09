Listing for $4 million Toronto mansion reads like it's from the 1950s

A custom-built Toronto mansion that recently hit the market promises to make an "incredible first impression." But the listing, however, does not.

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in East Willowdale, 203 Norton Avenue has been "rarely lived in" and features "elegant and gorgeous" architectural details.

Heated marble floors and 14-foot ceilings greet guests upon entry into the lavish foyer.

Both details carry through to the library, which lies beyond a set of double doors.

An ideal work-from-home space, it features floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in bookshelves.

A spacious open-concept living and dining area can be found up a short flight of stairs.

The former features a massive marble fireplace, while the latter offers a built-in wine display.

The listing draws attention to the stunning contemporary design found throughout the home and highlights the ample natural light that pours into the kitchen.

The space, with its marble countertops, gold hardware, and panelled appliances, is billed as "stunning" and "one-of-a-kind."

And also "a woman's dream kitchen."

Maybe the listing agent took the title of that Ann Cooper book a little too seriously.

Or, instead of falling back an hour last weekend, they fell all the way back to the 1950s.

Whoever makes themselves at home in that kitchen can enjoy the warmth of the fireplace in the adjoining family room and lush backyard views from the breakfast area.

There are four bedrooms and six bathrooms throughout the home.

The primary suite is described as "opulent," and features a spa-like six-piece ensuite, walk-in closet, and heated floors.

Heated floors can be found in the fully finished basement as well. The lower level includes a wet bar, wine room, and home theatre with a star-lit ceiling.

For any woman with a dream, or even just her own money, (or anyone else for that matter) 203 Norton Avenue is listed at $4,390,000.

