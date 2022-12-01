Real Estate
Zoe Demarco
Posted 2 hours ago
133 Madison Avenue Toronto

This $5.9 million Toronto mansion comes with a massive coach house

From basketball courts to glass-walled bathrooms, there's no telling what's hidden inside the homes of Toronto. Behind the commanding brick facade of a recently-listed Annex mansion lies a second, free-standing abode.

Located at 133 Madison Avenue, the main house was originally built in 1901 for Sylvester Briggs, one of the founders of the Steele-Briggs Seed Company and an honorary director of the Canadian National Exhibition Association.

133 Madison Avenue TorontoTucked away in the backyard, you'll find a fully renovated one-bedroom coach house. With rustic blue barn doors, the building could almost pass for a garage, save for the large windows and ornate trim.

133 Madison Avenue TorontoSpanning approximately 5,900 square feet, the century home has been lovingly restored since it was last on the market in 2019.

The comforts of the 21st century, like an exquisitely renovated kitchen, are accompanied by stunning original details, like ornate plasterwork.

133 Madison Avenue TorontoLarge windows, tall ceilings, hardwood floors, and an impeccable level of craftsmanship can be found throughout the home.

133 Madison Avenue Toronto

The main foyer is awash in hardwood, with original millwork, restored stained glass, and a grand staircase.

133 Madison Avenue Toronto

The living room features an ornate curved archway, gorgeous fireplace, and leaded glass windows.

133 Madison Avenue Toronto

The gourmet kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful black and white checkerboard tiled floor.

133 Madison Avenue Toronto

There's an adjoined breakfast area, which walks out to the garden, as well as a formal dining room. 
133 Madison Avenue TorontoThe latter, hidden behind a pocket door, features a fireplace, hardwood floors, and a built-in bookcase. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms across the upper three floors.133 Madison Avenue TorontoThe primary suite features an ornate fireplace, hardwood floors, and leaded glass windows.133 Madison Avenue TorontoThe loft-life third level has an open-concept layout and walks out to two balconies.133 Madison Avenue TorontoThere's a two-bedroom basement suite with nine-foot ceilings, a kitchen, and a separate entrance, as well as the aforementioned fully renovated one-bedroom coach house. 133 Madison Avenue TorontoThe open-concept space features a full kitchen, bathroom, original wood-burning stove and soaring ceilings.

The highlight, though, is the loft bedroom.

133 Madison Avenue Toronto

Two metal platforms, joined by a central catwalk, rise above the main living area.

133 Madison Avenue Toronto

The pair of picturesque structures hit the market on November 29, and are currently listed at $5,900,000. The last time 133 Madison Avenue was in 2019, fetching $3,600,000.

Check out the full listing here.

Lead photo by

RE/MAX Hallmark Realty
