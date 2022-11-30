Real Estate
31 Sandringham Drive Toronto

Toronto home drops asking price by $1.6 million

If your jump shot requires a bit more work before you're ready to take on the NBA, and you've got about $7 million to spare, look no further than 31 Sandringham Drive.

The mansion in Toronto's Bedford Park neighbourhood has its very own full-sized basketball court. The backyard court comes complete with adjustable nets, and a raised fence on one side prevents any game-time mishaps.

31 Sandringham DriveThe home itself was completely renovated in 2021 by luxury builder Jtf Homes, and, per the listing, there is "nothing left to do" except move in.

31 Sandringham DriveLocated on the "most coveted block" on Sandringham Drive, a stately, and heated, circular driveway leads up to the red-bricked abode.

31 Sandringham DriveA stunning black and white marble floor sweeps through the main foyer.

31 Sandringham DriveBeneath an ornate ceiling, the spacious living room is divided into two separate sitting areas by a large stone fireplace.

31 Sandringham Drive TorontoThe space is currently painted a pale pink, and walks out to the manicured back garden.

31 Sandringham Drive TorontoA second fireplace can be found in the family room, situated between a series of built-in bookshelves.

31 Sandringham Drive TorontoHardwood floors run the length of the space, which is combined with the kitchen.

31 Sandringham Drive TorontoThe kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a subway tile backsplash, and a large centre island.

31 Sandringham Drive TorontoLaurel green cabinets sit beneath black marble counters and brass fixtures.

31 Sandringham Drive TorontoThere's a breakfast area, which walks out to the garden through a set of double doors, as well as a formal dining room.

31 Sandringham Drive TorontoThere are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms throughout the home.

31 Sandringham Drive TorontoThe primary retreat has double mirrored closets, a walk-in closet, and a five-piece ensuite.

31 Sandringham Drive TorontoThe finished basement contains a rec room with heated hardwood floors, a home gym, and a possible sixth bedroom. There's also an arts-and-crafts room that could function as a home office.

31 Sandringham Drive TorontoThe home's outdoor space is just as stunning as its interior.

31 Sandringham Drive TorontoSprawling manicured gardens are shaded by mature trees, while the patio, which is ideal for entertaining, sits beneath an airy awning.

31 Sandringham Drive TorontoA stone path leads to the aforementioned basketball court.

31 Sandringham Drive Toronto

Making hoop dreams come true comes at a cost, though - 31 Sandringham Drive is currently listed at $6,995,000.
31 Sandringham Drive TorontoHowever, the price is much more palatable than it was just five months ago. When the home first hit the market in June, it came with an $8,595,000 price tag. 

The property went through two previous price drops, in July and September, before coming to rest $1,600,000 below the original asking price in early November.

Check out the full listing here.

Photos by

Forest Hill Real Estate
