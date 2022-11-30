Toronto home drops asking price by $1.6 million

If your jump shot requires a bit more work before you're ready to take on the NBA, and you've got about $7 million to spare, look no further than 31 Sandringham Drive.

The mansion in Toronto's Bedford Park neighbourhood has its very own full-sized basketball court. The backyard court comes complete with adjustable nets, and a raised fence on one side prevents any game-time mishaps.

The home itself was completely renovated in 2021 by luxury builder Jtf Homes, and, per the listing, there is "nothing left to do" except move in.

Located on the "most coveted block" on Sandringham Drive, a stately, and heated, circular driveway leads up to the red-bricked abode.

A stunning black and white marble floor sweeps through the main foyer.

Beneath an ornate ceiling, the spacious living room is divided into two separate sitting areas by a large stone fireplace.

The space is currently painted a pale pink, and walks out to the manicured back garden.

A second fireplace can be found in the family room, situated between a series of built-in bookshelves.

Hardwood floors run the length of the space, which is combined with the kitchen.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a subway tile backsplash, and a large centre island.

Laurel green cabinets sit beneath black marble counters and brass fixtures.

There's a breakfast area, which walks out to the garden through a set of double doors, as well as a formal dining room.

There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms throughout the home.

The primary retreat has double mirrored closets, a walk-in closet, and a five-piece ensuite.

The finished basement contains a rec room with heated hardwood floors, a home gym, and a possible sixth bedroom. There's also an arts-and-crafts room that could function as a home office.

The home's outdoor space is just as stunning as its interior.

Sprawling manicured gardens are shaded by mature trees, while the patio, which is ideal for entertaining, sits beneath an airy awning.

A stone path leads to the aforementioned basketball court.

Making hoop dreams come true comes at a cost, though - 31 Sandringham Drive is currently listed at $6,995,000.

However, the price is much more palatable than it was just five months ago. When the home first hit the market in June, it came with an $8,595,000 price tag.

The property went through two previous price drops, in July and September, before coming to rest $1,600,000 below the original asking price in early November.

Check out the full listing here.