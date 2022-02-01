Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
128 Sherwood Avenue Toronto

This $4.3 million ultra modern Toronto home has its own basketball court

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

"It's a very sexy house,"  Broker Ronit Barzilay told blogTO and they're not wrong; 128 Sherwood Avenue is a very attractive home. 

Listed for $4,349,000, this modern home has been featured in a number of magazines including Our Homes Magazine and Dolce Magazine. 

Designed by renowned architect Gina Schafrick, the home boasts three-bedrooms, four-bathrooms and luxury finishes from top to bottom. 

128 Sherwood Avenue Toronto

The kitchen has two dishwashers, a wine Fridge, and a built-in coffee machine. 

The main floor is open concept, with the Baulhaup kitchen being the first thing you see. 

128 Sherwood Avenue Toronto

The kitchen and dining room. 

It's sleek with an incredible attention to detail and filled with high-end appliances. 

128 Sherwood Avenue Toronto

A view of the main floor from the front entrance. 

It flows seemlessly into the dining room and living room space.

128 Sherwood Avenue Toronto

The living room with a fireplace and a walk-out to the backyard. 

According to Schafrick, it was designed for entertaining as the owners wanted an "open communal space that would accommodate their extended family and large social gatherings".

128 Sherwood Avenue Toronto

The architectural staircase. 

The home is minimalist with lots of clean lines and upstairs the bedrooms follow the aesthetic of the main floor. 

128 Sherwood Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom is filled with natural light thanks to the large windows. 

The primary suite has a fireplace, two walk-in closets and great picture windows overlooking the backyard. 

128 Sherwood Avenue Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

Speaking of the backyard, the owners spent a whopping $300,000 renovating it, according to Barzilay. 

128 Sherwood Avenue Toronto

The backyard under a significant pile of snow. 

The backyard is an oasis with nods to perennial English gardens, although it is currently under a mound of snow. 

128 Sherwood Avenue Toronto

The backyard extends long enough to include multiple areas. 

Working with Joel Loblaw, the owners designed the perfect backyard for entertaining.

128 Sherwood Avenue Toronto

The sports court. 

Just like the inside there's plenty of places to sit and eat, there's even a sports court where kids (or adults) can play basketball, tennis or whatever else people play on a court. 

128 Sherwood Avenue Toronto

The renovated basment with a fireplace. 

"This is just a cool, hip, sophisticated home," concludes Brazilay. 

Photos by

Soare Productions Real Estate Media Team

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $4.3 million ultra modern Toronto home has its own basketball court

This $3 million mid-century bungalow in Toronto looks like it belongs in Palm Springs

The trend of people fleeing Toronto for the suburbs and inflating prices won't let up

This $3.5 million renovated home in Toronto also has a two-storey laneway house

Here are the most affordable places to buy a home near Toronto

Toronto needs more housing as population grows faster than expected

150-year-old Ontario resort is up for sale for $12 million

Drake's Toronto house makes most Googled list and another Canadian is in the top 20