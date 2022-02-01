This $4.3 million ultra modern Toronto home has its own basketball court

"It's a very sexy house," Broker Ronit Barzilay told blogTO and they're not wrong; 128 Sherwood Avenue is a very attractive home.

Listed for $4,349,000, this modern home has been featured in a number of magazines including Our Homes Magazine and Dolce Magazine.

Designed by renowned architect Gina Schafrick, the home boasts three-bedrooms, four-bathrooms and luxury finishes from top to bottom.

The main floor is open concept, with the Baulhaup kitchen being the first thing you see.

It's sleek with an incredible attention to detail and filled with high-end appliances.

It flows seemlessly into the dining room and living room space.

According to Schafrick, it was designed for entertaining as the owners wanted an "open communal space that would accommodate their extended family and large social gatherings".

The home is minimalist with lots of clean lines and upstairs the bedrooms follow the aesthetic of the main floor.

The primary suite has a fireplace, two walk-in closets and great picture windows overlooking the backyard.

Speaking of the backyard, the owners spent a whopping $300,000 renovating it, according to Barzilay.

The backyard is an oasis with nods to perennial English gardens, although it is currently under a mound of snow.

Working with Joel Loblaw, the owners designed the perfect backyard for entertaining.

Just like the inside there's plenty of places to sit and eat, there's even a sports court where kids (or adults) can play basketball, tennis or whatever else people play on a court.

"This is just a cool, hip, sophisticated home," concludes Brazilay.