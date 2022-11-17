Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet still 'brothers' even if they're ex-teammates

Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry will go down as one of the greatest bromances in Toronto Raptors history.

The pair spent five seasons together in Toronto’s backcourt, before Lowry, of course, left the Raptors as part of a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat in the summer of 2021.

But just because they’re not teammates anymore, doesn’t mean they’re any less close.

“What do you [and Kyle Lowry] talk about on a regular basis these days?” I asked VanVleet last night following Toronto’s 112-104 win over Lowry's Heat in just his second visit to Scotiabank Arena following the move prior to last season.

“That’s really none of your business,” VanVleet said with a laugh. “But since you asked, I dunno, we talk about all types of things. Life, family, everything. We talk basketball, he watches all of our games, believe it or not. I watch as many games of them as I can stomach. I’m a Kyle fan, I’m not really a Heat fan. But we talk. We talk about everything and he’s helping me through this transition of me running the show now, being here and I always lean on him for advice and he’s always there in my corner to help me and vice versa.

“So if you talk to somebody every day, every other day… I don’t know, what do you talk to your best friend about?”

To which I responded, “Everything.”

“There you go. Everything,” VanVleet quipped.

Even though their playstyles aren’t exactly the same, it’s clear their games as hard-nosed, strong shooting guards have rubbed off on each other.

“It’s funny for me,” VanVleet said. “I don’t get frustrated. There’s nothing he can do that would frustrate me. It’s annoying when he tricks the referees. Other than that, it’s fun watching him still do what he does. I thought he was old three years ago, so to see him still kicking and making an impact and putting pressure on the defence, you can just see the greatness in him.”

As for why it’s so important for Lowry to keep watching his former Raptors teammates?

“They’re my guys,” Lowry said. “Freddy’s literally like my little brother. I talk to him every other day, twice a week, three, four times a week maybe.”

Lowry pointed out that he’s proud of three other former teammates in O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Chris Boucher.

“I’m just happy to be part of their successes in their career,” Lowry added. “I love to watch them be more successful and grow and continue to build their legacy, their career, and provide for their families. I just want to be big brother who’s proud of his little brothers.”

And for what it’s like to play against his little brother VanVleet?

“I love it but I hate it at the same time,” Lowry said. “He’s one of the most competitive players ever… he’s a guy that his career, his path, it’s going to continue to be one of the greatest stories in NBA history.”