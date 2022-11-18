This $3.4 million Toronto home comes with a legal Airbnb rental

Real Estate
Zoe Demarco
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
222 Manning Avenue Toronto

A recently-listed Toronto home is perfect for anyone hoping to generate passive income.

Billed as a "one-of-a-kind townhome," 222A Manning Avenue has been fully renovated from top to bottom.

The spacious three-storey semi offers more than 2,500 square feet of living space, four-plus-one bedrooms, four bathrooms, and one Airbnb.
222 Manning Avenue TorontoAccording to the listing, the main floor of the property serves as a legal Airbnb.

Dubbed the "coolest part," of the home, the hotel-esque space has a dedicated entrance, small kitchen area with a mini fridge, bathroom, and a stunning private patio.

222 Manning Avenue TorontoThe main living space spreads across the second and third floors, with bedrooms on the former and common areas on the latter.

222 Manning Avenue TorontoThe top level is loft-like, with 10-foot ceilings and an open-concept layout. Hardwood floors can be found throughout.

222 Manning Avenue TorontoA custom chef's kitchen features stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, a wine fridge, and a modern breakfast bar.

222 Manning Avenue TorontoThe adjacent dining area is bathed in natural light and features a Juliette balcony.

222 Manning Avenue TorontoA gas fireplace with a striking marble mantelpiece and built-in shelving can be found in the living area, which walks out to a private terrace with panoramic views of the Toronto skyline.

222 Manning Avenue TorontoA private elevator by interior designer Cecconi Simone runs between all three levels, as does a glass-enclosed floating staircase.

222 Manning Avenue TorontoThe primary bedroom features a walk-in closet with custom built-ins, a five-piece ensuite with his-and-hers sinks and a marblesque shower, and a custom skull and roses mural.

222 Manning Avenue TorontoThe remaining two bedrooms have sizable closets, hardwood floors, and offer views of the city to the south.

222 Manning Avenue TorontoWith a price tag of $3,495,000, whoever buys the home will likely need the extra Airbnb money. Though the buyer missed out on a comparative deal, as the same unit was listed in early 2017 for a sticker price of $2,285,000.

222 Manning Avenue TorontoCheck out the full listing here.

Lead photo by

Realtor.ca
