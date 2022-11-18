This $3.4 million Toronto home comes with a legal Airbnb rental

A recently-listed Toronto home is perfect for anyone hoping to generate passive income.

Billed as a "one-of-a-kind townhome," 222A Manning Avenue has been fully renovated from top to bottom.

The spacious three-storey semi offers more than 2,500 square feet of living space, four-plus-one bedrooms, four bathrooms, and one Airbnb.

According to the listing, the main floor of the property serves as a legal Airbnb.

Dubbed the "coolest part," of the home, the hotel-esque space has a dedicated entrance, small kitchen area with a mini fridge, bathroom, and a stunning private patio.

The main living space spreads across the second and third floors, with bedrooms on the former and common areas on the latter.

The top level is loft-like, with 10-foot ceilings and an open-concept layout. Hardwood floors can be found throughout.

A custom chef's kitchen features stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, a wine fridge, and a modern breakfast bar.

The adjacent dining area is bathed in natural light and features a Juliette balcony.

A gas fireplace with a striking marble mantelpiece and built-in shelving can be found in the living area, which walks out to a private terrace with panoramic views of the Toronto skyline.

A private elevator by interior designer Cecconi Simone runs between all three levels, as does a glass-enclosed floating staircase.

The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet with custom built-ins, a five-piece ensuite with his-and-hers sinks and a marblesque shower, and a custom skull and roses mural.

The remaining two bedrooms have sizable closets, hardwood floors, and offer views of the city to the south.

With a price tag of $3,495,000, whoever buys the home will likely need the extra Airbnb money. Though the buyer missed out on a comparative deal, as the same unit was listed in early 2017 for a sticker price of $2,285,000.

