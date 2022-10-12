Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
5602 robinson street niagara falls

Enormous 77-storey tower to completely redefine Niagara Falls' skyline

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Big things are in the works for the Niagara Falls skyline, and yet another huge tower proposal is promising to shake up the tourist town's cityscape with something taller than anything that exists near the falls today.

Developer Fugiel International Group has proposed a 77-storey mixed-use tower at 5602 Robinson Street, located at the western edge of Niagara Falls' tourist-packed hotel and commercial district.

They've dubbed their plan "77 Niagara."

5602 robinson street niagara falls

Documents supporting the recent application reveal a unique design from Chamberlain Architects.

5602 robinson street niagara falls

Its six-storey podium features an undulating wave design, obscuring an above-ground parking garage.

5602 robinson street niagara falls

The tower above appears twisted at its mid-section, marking an area planned to house mechanical spaces as well as amenities supporting residents of the 962 residential units above and below.

5602 robinson street niagara falls

The massive tower would join what could soon be a very different-looking skyline for Niagara Falls.

In the last decade, that city has approved yet-to-be-built projects, including a pair of 24- and 56-storey hotel towers nearby at 5383-5385 Robinson Street.

Three more mixed-use towers of 32, 42 and 57 storeys are approved at 6880 Stanley Avenue, and a 72-storey mixed-use tower with hotel, residential, and entertainment uses has been greenlit for 6609 Stanley Avenue.

Though the 5602 Robinson Street proposal has a higher floor count than the 6609 Stanley Avenue plan, the latter is actually the taller of the two due to differing ceiling heights.

But the 6609 Stanley site has sat cold for years, and this new proposal could very well still take the crown of Niagara Falls' tallest building if constructed first.

5602 robinson street niagara fallsThe 53-storey/177.1-metre north tower of the Hilton Niagara Falls has been the city's tallest building since 2001.

Two decades later, three different projects — two approved and now a third in the pipeline — are all contenders to claim the title of the tallest building in Niagara Falls.

Photos by

Chamberlain
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Here's the tiny space you can buy in Toronto vs. other cities in Canada for the same price

Enormous 77-storey tower to completely redefine Niagara Falls' skyline

Toronto heritage home built by famous architect on sale for $9.5 million

The unofficial guide to home renovations in Toronto

Experts say Toronto's housing prices will likely climb even more in 2023

One of downtown Toronto's last remaining gas stations targeted for demolition

Toronto home with its own indoor hockey rink sells for under asking

This $2.1 million home full of wood may be the weirdest one in Toronto