Enormous 77-storey tower to completely redefine Niagara Falls' skyline

Big things are in the works for the Niagara Falls skyline, and yet another huge tower proposal is promising to shake up the tourist town's cityscape with something taller than anything that exists near the falls today.

Developer Fugiel International Group has proposed a 77-storey mixed-use tower at 5602 Robinson Street, located at the western edge of Niagara Falls' tourist-packed hotel and commercial district.

They've dubbed their plan "77 Niagara."

Documents supporting the recent application reveal a unique design from Chamberlain Architects.

Its six-storey podium features an undulating wave design, obscuring an above-ground parking garage.

The tower above appears twisted at its mid-section, marking an area planned to house mechanical spaces as well as amenities supporting residents of the 962 residential units above and below.

The massive tower would join what could soon be a very different-looking skyline for Niagara Falls.

In the last decade, that city has approved yet-to-be-built projects, including a pair of 24- and 56-storey hotel towers nearby at 5383-5385 Robinson Street.

Three more mixed-use towers of 32, 42 and 57 storeys are approved at 6880 Stanley Avenue, and a 72-storey mixed-use tower with hotel, residential, and entertainment uses has been greenlit for 6609 Stanley Avenue.

Though the 5602 Robinson Street proposal has a higher floor count than the 6609 Stanley Avenue plan, the latter is actually the taller of the two due to differing ceiling heights.

But the 6609 Stanley site has sat cold for years, and this new proposal could very well still take the crown of Niagara Falls' tallest building if constructed first.

The 53-storey/177.1-metre north tower of the Hilton Niagara Falls has been the city's tallest building since 2001.

Two decades later, three different projects — two approved and now a third in the pipeline — are all contenders to claim the title of the tallest building in Niagara Falls.