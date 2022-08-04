Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
4 Sandfield Rd. Toronto

This $9 million Toronto mansion looks like it should be some country's embassy

In 2014, 4 Sandfield Rd. was a builder-basic bungalow. 

Today, it's a behemoth of a mansion with all the bells and whistles of a luxury home that looks like it could double as some European country's embassy. 

The limestone facade and copper eaves are very Old World but the interior has more of a modern influence with incredible craftsmanship and details.  

4 Sandfield Rd. Toronto

The dining room. 

Also, according to the listing, it's rarely lived in so everything is probably in brand new condition, which explains why there's barely any furniture in the home, giving it a bit of a cold and barren look.

4 Sandfield Rd. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The home boasts six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and approximately 10,000-square-feet of living space. 

4 Sandfield Rd. Toronto

The foyer. 

The main floor offers large principal rooms with soaring ceilings and lots of natural light. 

4 Sandfield Rd. Toronto

The living room. 

The living room and dining room are open concept with coffered ceilings and a large fireplace. 

4 Sandfield Rd. Toronto

The kitchen features integrated appliances, a wine fridge and a Wolf coffee maker.

The kitchen is a classic all-white kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. 

4 Sandfield Rd. Toronto

The breakfast nook overlooks the backyard. 

There's also a butler pantry off the kitchen for prep and a breakfast area.

4 Sandfield Rd. Toronto

The family room. 

The family room is open with the kitchen and walks-out to the backyard. 

4 Sandfield Rd. Toronto

The backyard. 

The backyard is big with lots of sunlight and is just begging for a pool. 

4 Sandfield Rd. Toronto

The office. 

Additionally, on the main floor is an office with dark wood walls and ceilings making it the perfect backdrop for Zoom meetings. 

4 Sandfield Rd. Toronto

A bedroom with vaulted ceilings. 

The bedrooms are spacious and each come with a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with heated floors. 

4 Sandfield Rd. Toronto

The primary bedroom with a double-sided fireplace. 

The primary bedroom offers a sitting area and private balcony as well as a seven-piece ensuite bathroom. 

4 Sandfield Rd. Toronto

The rec room and wet bar in the basement. 

There's an extra 3,000-square-feet of space in the basement. 

4 Sandfield Rd. Toronto

The spa room. 

In the basement you'll find a rec room as well as a bar, movie theatre, gym, sauna, hot tub and more. 

4 Sandfield Rd. Toronto

The back of the house.

This is the third time this home has been listed in the last year. It is currently listed for $8,800,000.

