This $9 million Toronto mansion looks like it should be some country's embassy

In 2014, 4 Sandfield Rd. was a builder-basic bungalow.

Today, it's a behemoth of a mansion with all the bells and whistles of a luxury home that looks like it could double as some European country's embassy.

The limestone facade and copper eaves are very Old World but the interior has more of a modern influence with incredible craftsmanship and details.

Also, according to the listing, it's rarely lived in so everything is probably in brand new condition, which explains why there's barely any furniture in the home, giving it a bit of a cold and barren look.

The home boasts six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and approximately 10,000-square-feet of living space.

The main floor offers large principal rooms with soaring ceilings and lots of natural light.

The living room and dining room are open concept with coffered ceilings and a large fireplace.

The kitchen is a classic all-white kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances.

There's also a butler pantry off the kitchen for prep and a breakfast area.

The family room is open with the kitchen and walks-out to the backyard.

The backyard is big with lots of sunlight and is just begging for a pool.

Additionally, on the main floor is an office with dark wood walls and ceilings making it the perfect backdrop for Zoom meetings.

The bedrooms are spacious and each come with a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with heated floors.

The primary bedroom offers a sitting area and private balcony as well as a seven-piece ensuite bathroom.

There's an extra 3,000-square-feet of space in the basement.

In the basement you'll find a rec room as well as a bar, movie theatre, gym, sauna, hot tub and more.

This is the third time this home has been listed in the last year. It is currently listed for $8,800,000.