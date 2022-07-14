This $5 million Ontario country home hasn't been on the market in over 80 years

According to realtor Khalen Meredith, this home located in King, Ontario has been in the same family for 80 years.

And when you look at the listing photos, it's easy to see why the family hung onto it as long as they did.

The quaint four-bedroom country home with a log exterior is like a breath of fresh air and a warm bath all wrapped into one.

"Every once in a while a property becomes available that brings to mind the days of a Bygone Era. This property is the sort of property where memories are made and the guest list is always long," wrote Meredith in the listing.

The home is located on 50-acres of land that feature a tree-lined driveway, rolling fields, and a surrounding forest.

You not only have the utmost privacy but also incredible views.

The home itself is nothing grand – just under 1,500-square-feet – but it is charming, cozy and filled with character.

The centre of the house is a big great room (read: family room) with a fireplace, soaring cathedral ceilings and warm wood floors and walls.

The four bedrooms are all found off the great room.

They're cozy and all have closet space.

The kitchen, also off the great room, is sun-filled with an heriloom stove that's an antique lover's dream.

The kitchen also has a pantry and servery.

"Whether you find yourself listening to hummingbirds on the back veranda or curled up in front of the impressive stone fireplace in the great room. The world seems to slow down," said Meredith.

The veranda in particular looks like something out of a movie where you'd curl up and watch a summer thunderstorm roll through while sipping some tea.

But that doesn't mean you can't throw an epic party here – Meredith mentions that the house has hosted some rocking tea parties and dances since the late 1930s.

In addition to the main house, there's a century-old barn on the property which is great for storage, according to the realtor.

The property also features plenty of private walking trails and an inground salt water pool for those hot summer days.

The only drawback to this otherwise daydream of a home is the singluar bathroom situation.

15130 Weston Rd. is listed for $4,980,000.