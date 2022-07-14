Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 55 minutes ago
15130 Weston Road King Ontario

This $5 million Ontario country home hasn't been on the market in over 80 years

According to realtor Khalen Meredith, this home located in King, Ontario has been in the same family for 80 years. 

And when you look at the listing photos, it's easy to see why the family hung onto it as long as they did. 

The quaint four-bedroom country home with a log exterior is like a breath of fresh air and a warm bath all wrapped into one.

15130 Weston Rd. King

A stone fireplace in the great room of the home. 

"Every once in a while a property becomes available that brings to mind the days of a Bygone Era. This property is the sort of property where memories are made and the guest list is always long," wrote Meredith in the listing. 

15130 Weston Rd. King

An aerial shot of the surrounding land. 

The home is located on 50-acres of land that feature a tree-lined driveway, rolling fields, and a surrounding forest.

15130 Weston Rd. King

The primary bedroom features hardwood floors, a vaulted-ceiling and built-in closets.

You not only have the utmost privacy but also incredible views. 

15130 Weston Rd. King

The pantry off the kitchen. 

The home itself is nothing grand – just under 1,500-square-feet – but it is charming, cozy and filled with character. 

15130 Weston Rd. King

The great room. 

The centre of the house is a big great room (read: family room) with a fireplace, soaring cathedral ceilings and warm wood floors and walls. 

15130 Weston Rd. King

A bedroom. 

The four bedrooms are all found off the great room.

15130 Weston Rd. King

Another bedroom. 

They're cozy and all have closet space.

15130 Weston Rd. King

The galley kitchen. 

The kitchen, also off the great room, is sun-filled with an heriloom stove that's an antique lover's dream. 

15130 Weston Rd. King

The servery. 

The kitchen also has a pantry and servery. 

15130 Weston Rd. King

The veranda off the back of the home. 

"Whether you find yourself listening to hummingbirds on the back veranda or curled up in front of the impressive stone fireplace in the great room. The world seems to slow down," said Meredith. 

15130 Weston Rd. King

The property backs onto Conservation Lands. 

The veranda in particular looks like something out of a movie where you'd curl up and watch a summer thunderstorm roll through while sipping some tea. 

15130 Weston Rd. King

There is also a loft space that would make a wonderful studio or additional bedroom. 

But that doesn't mean you can't throw an epic party here – Meredith mentions that the house has hosted some rocking tea parties and dances since the late 1930s. 

15130 Weston Rd. King

The storage barn. 

In addition to the main house, there's a century-old barn on the property which is great for storage, according to the realtor.  

15130 Weston Rd. King

The home also has an attached garage. 

The property also features plenty of private walking trails and an inground salt water pool for those hot summer days. 

15130 Weston Rd. King

The bathroom. 

The only drawback to this otherwise daydream of a home is the singluar bathroom situation. 

15130 Weston Rd. King

An aerial shot of the property. 

15130 Weston Rd. is listed for $4,980,000.

DroneHub Media Company
