The locally famous Toronto 'Rexi House' is on sale for $4 million

If you Google 2 Kew Beach Ave. and move the cursor over you'll find out exactly why 43 Woodbine Ave. is locally known as the "Rexi House".

Rexi, as he's lovingly referred to by the owner and realtor of 43 Woodbine Ave., as well as the neighbours, is a six-foot tall T-Rex that can be seen in the window.

"[He's] been cheering up the neighbourhood since the beginning of COVID lockdown," Kate Zheng told blogTO, explaining that Rexi not only says hello but has seasonal messages on the window such as "Rexi loves you" for Valentine's Day.

"We have so many neighbours telling us Rexi puts a smile on their face and brightens up their day," adds Zheng.

And while Rexi is totally a selling point to this home, he's not the only thing that will put a smile on your face when it comes to this house.

The home, which is divided up into three separate suites, is a stunning beach house with exposed brick walls, vaulted wood ceilings, and a rooftop patio that rivals some of the best in the city.

"Since we moved in, we made some cosmetic changes, and turned this house from a dark Gothic party house to a bright and airy beach home," explained Zheng.

The "owner suite" spans the main floor and upper level of the home.

The home is bright, open concept and filled with character.

On the main floor there's the living room and two bedrooms, one of which is currently being used as an exercise room.

The living room is expansive and has views of the lake and Woodbine Beach.

On the upper level there's the family room, kitchen, dining room, office and the primary bedroom.

The family room, kitchen and dining room all flow easily between each other.

The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances and while it isn't the biggest room, it definitely has all you need, including a wine fridge.

The bathrooms have recently been renovated and are now modern.

And if you keep going up, you'll reach the best part of the house: the rooftop patio.

The rooftop patio features views of the park and the lake, a hot tub, sauna, fire table and ambient lighting that make you feel like you're in Toronto's hottest bar, rather than at home.

The two fully furnished apartments in the basement generate more than $3,500 in monthly income if rented out, according to Zheng who told blogTO she used the two units as all-inclusive rentals.

"We made so many tenants happy. One of them said: 'it was one of the happiest periods in our lives.' And we were never short of tenant applicants," she said.

But if you don't feel like renting out your space to strangers, she also noted that the units would be great for co-living or a multi-generational family.

Zheng and her family clearly put a lot of love and attention into the home, so it's almost baffling as to why they'd be leaving.

"We built our family in this house [...] and we want to continue growing our family," explained Zheng.

"We explored options of going through a big reno to add some rooms to accommodate more children, but as a designer, in the end, we agreed that this house is perfect just the way it is and we don't want to close off its unique openness and beauty."

Zheng told blogTO she now speculates who might be the next owners of this unique property, whether they're a couple with dogs, a mature couple with adult children, or just someone from the neighbourhood who's always admired the home.

"We want to make this house the dream home for the next family or couple, and share the lifestyle and business we built," she said.

"We had an amazing few years here, and want to extend the love."

So if you'd like to receive said love, the home is currently listed for $4,209,000.