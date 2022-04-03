Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
7 Brimley Road Toronto

This Toronto houseboat might be the best real estate deal out there

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

In Toronto, it's becoming increasingly difficult to live within the city limits without spending all your money on your home.

Property is absurdly expensive and so is rent

People have been ditching the city for smaller towns in Ontario or even leaving Ontario entirely.

7 Brimley Road Toronto

The front entrance. 

But what if you don't want to leave? How can you still live in the city without breaking the bank? 

7 Brimley Road Toronto

The second level patio overlooking the marina. 

The answer? Live on the lake! 

7 Brimley Road Toronto

The living room with views of the water. 

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom houseboat listed for $849,000 might just be the perfect alternative home.

7 Brimley Road Toronto

The dining area. 

The floating home is just under 1,000-square-feet spread out over three levels. 

7 Brimley Road Toronto

The kitchen has a built-in fridge, dishwasher, and electric stove. 

On the main level, there's the open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. 

7 Brimley Road Toronto

The open concept main floor. 

The kitchen and bathrooms are a bit dated but still functional.  

7 Brimley Road Toronto

The water side deck.

The living room walks out to a back deck that is perfect for relaxing or launching your kayak to take a lap around the marina. 

7 Brimley Road Toronto

There are 10 km of biking and trails around the area. 

The second level has the two bedrooms and a full bathroom complete with a bathtub. 

7 Brimley Road Toronto

The primary bedroom also has a double closet. 

The primary bedroom is a spacious 33 feet by 49 feet, with plenty of natural light thanks to the bay window which overlooks the water. 

7 Brimley Road Toronto

The second bedroom could easily be used as an office. 

The second bedroom is also roomy and has a walk-out to a deck. 

7 Brimley Road Toronto

The rooftop patio. 

The third storey is a sunny rooftop patio with great views of the marina and surrounding Scarborough Bluffs

7 Brimley Road Toronto

The primary bathroom on the second level. 

And while the property is technically a boat, there's still all the amenities you would want out of proper house, including a stackable washer and dryer, a dishwasher, air conditioning and high speed internet. 

7 Brimley Road Toronto

There is hardwood floor throughout the home. 

Yup, this baby has Bell Fibe Internet, according to the listing. The home also comes with all the ropes, bumpers and one bubbler. 

7 Brimley Road Toronto

The two-piece bathroom on the main floor. 

The only difference between this houseboat and a condo is that you have to pay $811 in mooring fees, which gives you access to a car wash, concierge, party and meeting rooms as well as visitor parking.  

7 Brimley Road Toronto

The marina. 

So as realtor Denise Doucet puts it, this home is "the best deal in town!"

Photos by

Toronto Pix

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This Toronto houseboat might be the best real estate deal out there

Cottage prices surge in Ontario but many are still cheaper than Toronto condos

Toronto's glittering Frank Gehry condo skyscrapers are now one step closer to reality

This $4 million Toronto heritage home delivers nostalgia from 19th-century Paris

People are seriously hating Doug Ford's new plan to make homes 'affordable' in Ontario

Eight sky-scraping towers proposed to rise next to Toronto subway station

This $7 million home in Oakville looks like it comes straight from the pages of House & Home

Here are the latest plans for the new condos replacing Toronto's Rail Deck Park