This Toronto houseboat might be the best real estate deal out there

In Toronto, it's becoming increasingly difficult to live within the city limits without spending all your money on your home.

Property is absurdly expensive and so is rent.

People have been ditching the city for smaller towns in Ontario or even leaving Ontario entirely.

But what if you don't want to leave? How can you still live in the city without breaking the bank?

The answer? Live on the lake!

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom houseboat listed for $849,000 might just be the perfect alternative home.

The floating home is just under 1,000-square-feet spread out over three levels.

On the main level, there's the open concept living room, dining room and kitchen.

The kitchen and bathrooms are a bit dated but still functional.

The living room walks out to a back deck that is perfect for relaxing or launching your kayak to take a lap around the marina.

The second level has the two bedrooms and a full bathroom complete with a bathtub.

The primary bedroom is a spacious 33 feet by 49 feet, with plenty of natural light thanks to the bay window which overlooks the water.

The second bedroom is also roomy and has a walk-out to a deck.

The third storey is a sunny rooftop patio with great views of the marina and surrounding Scarborough Bluffs.

And while the property is technically a boat, there's still all the amenities you would want out of proper house, including a stackable washer and dryer, a dishwasher, air conditioning and high speed internet.

Yup, this baby has Bell Fibe Internet, according to the listing. The home also comes with all the ropes, bumpers and one bubbler.

The only difference between this houseboat and a condo is that you have to pay $811 in mooring fees, which gives you access to a car wash, concierge, party and meeting rooms as well as visitor parking.

So as realtor Denise Doucet puts it, this home is "the best deal in town!"