This detached house in Oshawa costs the same as a one-bed condo in Toronto

While Torontonians definitely think Toronto is the centre of the universe and the best city in Canada, if not the world, real estate-wise it leaves much to be desired.

The price for an average detached home has hit new absurd heights and rent prices aren't doing much better. And it's not just Toronto – the entire province is seeing house prices skyrocket but nothing nearly as bad as the city proper.

All that is to say, maybe, just maybe, it's time to consider not living in the city if you want to get into the real estate market. I know, blasphemy! But hear me out.

Listed for $549,999 is this three-bedroom, one-bathroom detached home in Oshawa.

That's cheaper than most one-bedroom downtown Toronto condos on the market right now, currently trending beyond $700,000.

And while it's not the most stylish home on the market, it's in good condition, which is more than can be said for some homes in Toronto.

According to the listing, 141 Nassau Street got a new water heater and furnace in 2018, the floors and bathroom were updated in 2019, and the appliances have been upgraded.

The main floor of the home is open concept with lots of natural light.

The kitchen is big enough to eat in and it walks out to the professionally landscaped backyard.

The home is also backing onto Rotary Park, which means you don't have many backyard neighbours!

The bedrooms are well sized and there's a full basement.

The only downside is there's no garage but there's enough room for three parking spots, and gated trailer parking was added recently.

So while it's not Toronto, Oshawa is on the GO line and the distance might be worth it to avoid living in a 500-square-foot studio unit. Just food for thought.