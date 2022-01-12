This former church is now a stunning Toronto townhome and it's listed for only $700K

This Presbyterian Church was originally built in the early 1900s by architect William R. Gregg – who is also responsible for a number of other remarkable places of worship around Toronto that were build in the late 1800s and into the early 20th century.

Because of its distinctive Gothic revival style and structure, the former Dufferin Street Presbyterian Church is a designated heritage building.

Now, the heritage building has been recently transformed into 14 units that make up the Sanctuary Lofts, which offer a combination of historic charm and modern comforts.

Listed for $699,000, #108-1183 Dufferin Street is a charming one-bedroom plus den condo that spans two storeys.

All the units have just been converted so everything is shiny and new.

This unit boasts hardwood floors, plenty of natural light and views of the CN Tower.

The main floor has an open concept kitchen, living and dining area.

It's simple and clean looking with an all-white kitchen and stainless steel appliances.

The bedroom, bathroom and den are upstairs.

They aren't the most spacious of rooms but the large windows makes for bright and airy spaces.

As for outdoor space there's a private terrace on the main floor and Juliette balconies on both levels.

Not to mention the location couldn't be better – it's close to the TTC, parks and the much anticipated Reimagine Galleria.

The only downside to living in a former church is if you want condo amenities like a gym or a concierge, this place doesn't have that.

And while the monthly maintenance fees aren't the worst, $543.40 per month, they only cover water and insurance.

But then again it's rare to find a hard loft conversion with outdoor space in this city for under $1 million so I wouldn't be surprised if this unit goes for above asking.