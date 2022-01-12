Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1183 Dufferin Street Toronto

This former church is now a stunning Toronto townhome and it's listed for only $700K

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This Presbyterian Church was originally built in the early 1900s by architect William R. Gregg – who is also responsible for a number of other remarkable places of worship around Toronto that were build in the late 1800s and into the early 20th century. 

Because of its distinctive Gothic revival style and structure, the former Dufferin Street Presbyterian Church is a designated heritage building.  

Now, the heritage building has been recently transformed into 14 units that make up the Sanctuary Lofts, which offer a combination of historic charm and modern comforts. 

1183 Dufferin Street Toronto

A view of the front entrance.

Listed for $699,000, #108-1183 Dufferin Street is a charming one-bedroom plus den condo that spans two storeys. 

1183 Dufferin Street Toronto

The bathroom on the upper level. 

All the units have just been converted so everything is shiny and new. 

1183 Dufferin Street Toronto

The kitchen has enough room to have a dine in table. 

This unit boasts hardwood floors, plenty of natural light and views of the CN Tower. 

1183 Dufferin Street Toronto

This unit is East facing so you'll get plenty of sunlight for plants. 

The main floor has an open concept kitchen, living and dining area. 

1183 Dufferin Street Toronto

The kitchen comes with the oven, microwave, dishwasher and fridge. 

It's simple and clean looking with an all-white kitchen and stainless steel appliances. 

1183 Dufferin Street Toronto

The den area at the top of the stairs is perfect for a little office space. 

The bedroom, bathroom and den are upstairs. 

1183 Dufferin Street Toronto

The bedroom has lots of windows. 

They aren't the most spacious of rooms but the large windows makes for bright and airy spaces. 

1183 Dufferin Street Toronto

The living room and kitchen area. 

As for outdoor space there's a private terrace on the main floor and Juliette balconies on both levels. 

1183 Dufferin Street Toronto

The Juliette balcony off the kitchen. 

Not to mention the location couldn't be better – it's close to the TTC, parks and the much anticipated Reimagine Galleria.

1183 Dufferin Street Toronto

The hallway to the main bedroom. 

The only downside to living in a former church is if you want condo amenities like a gym or a concierge, this place doesn't have that. 

1183 Dufferin Street Toronto

The stairway that leads upstairs to the bedroom and bathroom. 

And while the monthly maintenance fees aren't the worst, $543.40 per month, they only cover water and insurance. 

1183 Dufferin Street Toronto

The primary bedroom has ample closet space. 

But then again it's rare to find a hard loft conversion with outdoor space in this city for under $1 million so I wouldn't be surprised if this unit goes for above asking.  

1183 Dufferin Street Toronto

The private terrace area. 

Photos by

Property Vision

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Tiny bachelor apartment with a hot plate shows how sad Toronto's rental market can be

It's cheaper to build a home in Toronto than Phoenix or Las Vegas right now

The average Toronto home price increased by more than $1 million over the past 10 years

This former church is now a stunning Toronto townhome and it's listed for only $700K

Toronto doesn't make list of top Ontario cities people are moving to

This was the cheapest house sold in Toronto during 2021

Toronto is getting the first Curio by Hilton hotel in Canada and here's what it will look like

Developer wants to replace Toronto office building with 69-storey tower