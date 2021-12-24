Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
618140 18 grey road

This beautifully renovated Ontario church is for sale for $1 million

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Finding a church for sale in Ontario is not common but there have been a few on the market.

Several churches have come up for sale recently including some that need a bit of work, churches that are small, and historic churches for low prices.

618140 18 grey road

The entryway of a converted church for sale at 618140 18 Grey Road, Meaford. Photo by Sarah Slater 

A converted church at 618140 18 Grey Road in Meaford near Owen Sound is listed for sale for just over $1 million.

618140 18 Grey Road

The church was built in 1905 and was completely renovated to become a home. Photo via Royal LePage Locations North

It was the home of the Woodford United Church, founded in 1872 and constructed in 1905, according to realtor Vivienne Bent with Royal LePage Locations North.

618140 18 Grey Road

There is a plaque outside the home's main entrance.

The United Church ran regular services from 1925 until it was decommissioned in 2005.

618140 18 Grey Road

The owner meticulously converted and renovated the church. Photo via Royal LePage Locations North

The current owner meticulously converted and renovated the church with attention to detail, Bent says. The owner kept original heritage pieces such as a green stained glass window, which is now an art piece on the wall. There is also a church plaque outside the door.

618140 18 Grey Road

An original stained glass window is on display in the living room. Photo by Sarah Slater 

Local reputed craftsmen and tradespeople were used in the upgrades, Bent says.

618140 18 Grey Road

The second floor has an open concept layout. Photo by Sarah Slater 

The renovated church is now a three-bedroom home with an open concept layout. 

618140 18 Grey Road

The dining area is on the second floor.  Photo by Sarah Slater 

From the entranceway, the church opens to a large living room with high ceilings where the services were once held.

618140 18 Grey Road

The kitchen overlooks the countryside. Photo by Sarah Slater 

The modern kitchen has views of crown conservation land. The home is next to the Bruce Trail.

There is a loft on this floor set up as a bedroom.

618140 18 Grey Road

The main bedroom is a loft. Photo by Sarah Slater 

Two other bedrooms are on the main floor along with a four-piece bathroom.

618140 18 Grey Road

There are two bathrooms including this four-piece on the main floor. Photo by Sarah Slater 

The main floor also has a laundry room and a recreation room.

618140 18 Grey Road

The main floor also has a recreation room. Photo by Sarah Slater 

Although the home is listed as in Meaford, it is actually in the hamlet of Woodford. For those who like winter sports, it is a short drive to Beaver Valley Ski Club and The Blue Mountains. It is also a short drive to Georgian Bay for watersports in the summer.

Lead photo by

Sarah Slater 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This beautifully renovated Ontario church is for sale for $1 million

Rent just keeps on rising except in these parts of Toronto

This $3 million home in Toronto has the most epic four-storey spiral staircase

Toronto is getting a new park and a breathtaking retro-modern condo tower

This is what the $32 million condo looks like in Toronto's most exciting new building

Developers want to plop a condo tower on top of an existing Toronto office building

This half demolished Toronto house is going for over $1 million

Toronto is getting a curvy office and hotel complex with a soaring sky bridge