Toronto hotel to be replaced with pair of massive skyscrapers full of condos

Toronto's skyline could soon get a huge boost, as plans have been tabled for a pair of sky-scraping condo towers to replace the Courtyard Marriott Hotel at 475 Yonge Street, just north of Carlton.

The hotel's 16- and 9-storey buildings would be demolished entirely, with owners KingSett Capital looking to replace the hotel complex with towers rising a staggering 78 and 75 storeys above Yonge.

Designed by BDP Quadrangle, these aren't your standard bland glass-box, cookie-cutter condos, instead boasting interesting shapes resulting from efforts to reduce shadows cast on Dr. Lillian McGregor Park to the northwest.

Wedding cake tiers with tree-lined terraces would give these massive additions a pretty distinct skyline presence.

With towering heights of 255.25 and 239.85 metres, these would be the seventh and ninth tallest buildings in the city if completed today.

And of course, the driving factor behind these new behemoths is Toronto's unquenchable thirst for condos. Lots and lots of condos.

This project would add a staggering 1,611 new condo units to the area around an already jam-packed College subway station.

Some may recoil at that number, but there are also planned benefits for the area, like adding a new privately-owned public space along Yonge Street between the two towers.

This 1,258.2 square-metre space would connect to a public park proposed behind the development.

This isn't the first time KingSett has pushed to bring condo towers to the site. In fact, the developer successfully obtained approval to build 58- and 45-storey towers on the site back in 2017. These heights would be deemed too short for an area seeing massive vertical growth.

Rapid changes to the surrounding blocks led the project team to reimagine their plan into what is proposed today, primarily the approvals of two buildings over 80 storeys in the immediate vicinity.

The ambitious proposal is now in the hands of city staff, so sit tight, as this one could get interesting.