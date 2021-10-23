This $6 million home in Toronto was designed by a former Olympian
On the sunny south side of Lowther Avenue is this darling Georgian home that's been completely renovated and designed by former Olympian turned designer, Jill Woolley.
The home, listed for $6,398,000, spans four-storeys and has a New York Brownstone vibe to it.
The main floor is open concept with a modern kitchen that's outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances and lots of seating.
It's an ideal space for entertaining.
The family room is cozy with wood panelled walls and a fireplace.
The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.
The primary bedroom is spacious and bright with a huge picture window, a spa-like ensuite, and two walk-in closets.
On the third floor there's the other two bedrooms.
The basement has a rec room with a swanky wet-bar and two glass wine walls that hold 160 bottles of vino.
As for outdoor space, the backyard is luscious with a canopy of trees shading the patio and tall fences offering plenty of privacy.
The only blemish on this otherwise gorgeous house is the fact that there isn't a garage.
But apart from that as the listing says this home is "urban living at its best."
