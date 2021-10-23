Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
23 Lowther Avenue Toronto

This $6 million home in Toronto was designed by a former Olympian

On the sunny south side of Lowther Avenue is this darling Georgian home that's been completely renovated and designed by former Olympian turned designer, Jill Woolley. 23 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The living room with a gas fireplace. 

The home, listed for $6,398,000, spans four-storeys and has a New York Brownstone vibe to it.

23 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The kitchen has Miele ovens and Sub-Zero fridge and freezer. 

The main floor is open concept with a modern kitchen that's outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances and lots of seating.

23 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The open concpet main floor with hardwood flooring and lots of natural light. 

It's an ideal space for entertaining. 

23 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The family room walks-out into the backyard. 

The family room is cozy with wood panelled walls and a fireplace. 

23 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite. 

The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

23 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is spacious and bright with a huge picture window, a spa-like ensuite, and two walk-in closets. 

23 Lowther Avenue Toronto

Another bedroom with a built-in closet system. 

On the third floor there's the other two bedrooms. 

23 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The basement rec room. 

The basement has a rec room with a swanky wet-bar and two glass wine walls that hold 160 bottles of vino. 

23 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The backyard comes with a Napleon gas BBQ. 

As for outdoor space, the backyard is luscious with a canopy of trees shading the patio and tall fences offering plenty of privacy. 

23 Lowther Avenue Toronto

The home also boasts wet steam units, a security system, Sonos sound system and more. 

The only blemish on this otherwise gorgeous house is the fact that there isn't a garage. 

23 Lowther Avenue Toronto

A sitting area or office on the second floor. 

But apart from that as the listing says this home is "urban living at its best." 

Photos by

23lowtherave.com

