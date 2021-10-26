Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 21 minutes ago
17461 loyalist parkway

This picture perfect lavender farm near Toronto is up for sale

Lavender farms are a key contender, along with pumpkin patches and sunflower fields, for the most desireable day trips from Toronto to take before winter.

And it's no wonder, given that they offer absolutely beautiful (and fragrant) scenery, a great opportunity to get outdoors and, perhaps most importantly to some, the perfect backdrop for an Insta photoshoot or Tiktok video — and now you can own one all for yourself.

17461 loyalist parkway

Millefleurs is a 5.6-acre lavender farm that just hit the market.

Millefleurs is a pristine little property about two hours east of Toronto in the popular Prince Edward County, a key destination for Southern Ontarians and tourists alike to get away for some rest and relaxation.

Located at 17461 Loyalist Parkway, the farm is right along the shore of Lake Ontario, near the small community of Wellington, which only approximatly two thousand people call home year-round.

17461 loyalist parkway

The views on the property — between the lavender, the lake and the gardens — can't be beat.

The farm comes with an adorable newly-built country home, a barn, an orchard, and gardens (which include sunflowers), along with the organic lavender fields that serve as its key selling feature.

17461 loyalist parkway

The lavender farm also has orchards and gardens with sunflowers.

There is even a craft winery with ample retail and dining space for serving customers, making for some huge future earning potential.

17461 loyalist parkway

A craft winery equipped with retail and dining space makes for some great future earning potential.

Views of the rolling purple hills are accented by a 263-foot limestone bluff overlooking the water, which can be seen from many vantages outdoors on the property and through the home's windows, as well as from its beautiful deck space.

17461 loyalist parkway

A second-floor deck space provides an awe-inspiring view of Lake Ontario.

The house itself boasts a stunning design and elegant details, from 18 foot ceilings to herringbone ceramic plank flooring.

It comes equipped with a wine cellar, mud room, chef's kitchen, second staircase to a guest suite and an open floorplan that makes the space airy and full of natural light.

17461 loyalist parkway

The farmhouse, built in 2017, has high ceilings and luxurious finishings.

Of course, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house and the 5.6-acre plot of land — along with all of its impressive amenities and the future business prospect they offer — don't come cheap, with a listing price of a cool $3.875 million.

Given what a rare gem this property is and the current state of the housing market in Ontario, it will surely be selling for more from one of the bidders who can afford it.

Lead photo by

Quinte & District Association of REALTORS Inc., via Realtor.ca and Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited Brokerage.

