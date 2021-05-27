An epic sunflower experience right outside Toronto is reopening this summer

A sunflower experience that's reopening for the summer right outside Toronto will be totally distanced and come with lots of photo ops.

Davis Family Farm in Caledon hopes to reopen their sunflower experience for the July 24 long weekend. The farm has 45 acres of sunflowers that you'll be able to wander on a two-kilometre-long path, and will also be opening up their 25 acres of golden oats.

They're going to have couches and old style milk trucks placed in the fields, and will also be putting on sunflower yoga and will have a piano out in the fields for visiting musicians.

This year, they're partnering with Picnics in the 6ix to provide private luxury picnic experiences in the fields as well.

"We are completely redoing our website to allow everyone to book tickets online with us to safely ensure we follow all of the safety protocols and restrictions at that time," Sean Davis, one of the owners of the farm, tells blogTO.

"We will be hiring extra staff to ensure everyone is being safe in our fields."

Tickets are $13.50 and they're expecting the sunflowers to bloom until early August.

A little later on in the summer, Pingle's in Hampton will be opening up their sunflower experience from Aug. 6 to 15. General admission tickets are now available to book online starting at $16 for a two-hour time slot. They also offer professional photo passes and sunflower yoga.

The 6.5-acre field will have props like a giant swing, yellow door, bathtub and vintage couch. New to the farm this summer will be pick-your-own strawberry and wildflower experiences.

"We're really excited for this year's field," a Pingle's spokesperson tells blogTO.

"We started our planting just over a week ago and already have some seedlings poking through. We're planning on planting over 100,000 sunflowers, with 25 to 30 different varieties."

Rounds Ranch in Elmvale will be putting on their sunflower experience from July 31 to Sept. 6, with 7 acres of sunflowers and even the opportunity to pick them for yourself.

The Sunflower Farm in Beaverton will be reopening in July and you'll be able to book tickets online, with an entrance fee of $15 for adults. They'll be expanding to 20 acres of sunflowers this year.

After one of the most harrowing winters ever we could certainly use a little extra sunshine, so it's great that these places are reopening for some respectful gamboling outdoors.