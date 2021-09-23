You can buy this lovely Ontario home for just $350K but it's located inside a nudist resort

It's not often that you see a pristine detached home with an inground pool listed anywhere in Ontario for less than $350,000 — save for northern parts of the province where it's too cold to go outside three quarters of the year.

And a detached three-bedroom, two-bedroom home in the suburbs of Hamilton? Where the average home price is currently listed by the Canadian Real Estate Association as $894,000? Forget about it.

So how, after 22 days on the market, has this cute house in Freelton, Ontario, not yet been snapped up?

While not a mansion by any means, the fully-winterized cottage-style house boasts 1,300 square feet of living space — far more than what you'd get for a condo in Toronto at the same price point, if you could find anything at that price point at all.

It's got its own outdoor screened-in gazebo, a workshop space, sun and shade patios as well as a barbecue deck.

Plenty of free parking, room for both flower and vegetable gardens... the listing makes it sound like a millennial couple's dream house.

But, of course, there is a catch: It's located inside the Ponderosa Nature Nudist Resort.

Founded in 1964, this community describes itself as "one of Canada's loveliest family nudist resorts."

"Features such as a pool, hot tub, and outdoor bar help members and visitors connect, while regularly scheduled events such as pig roasts and sports tournaments will keep you engaged," reads Tourism Hamilton's website. "Open year-round."

While the listing says that the house is "nicely situated away from the main traffic center of the park," it might not be the best location for people who are uncomfortable with full nudity.

Even if the idea of strangers walking by your front porch buck naked is fine by you, members of the resort must also abide by a "nudist policy" that states "clothed visitors make our nude patrons feel uncomfortable."

I'm saying you'll likely need to get naked, too.

The listing does not specify if whoever buys the home needs to become a member of the resort itself (complete with fees of just over $1,000 per year for a couple), but it does boast of the lovely park amenities that an owner would enjoy.

Ponderosa does not allow non-members to make use of its public outdoor amenities, according to its policy, leading one to assume that you're going to have to be cool with walking around the community naked if you want to use the Olympic-sized swimming pool, tennis courts, hot tubs, restaurant, bars or 98 acres of forest trails.

And you really would be remiss not to take advantage of all the things surrounding your home, should you move into the house at 23 Rodeo Drive.

"This one of a kind home emphasizes outdoor living to the max," reads the listing.

That said, the place also boasts its own full basement with a four-piece spa bathroom and a "dream kitchen for the foodie with European style accents and an awesome open concept entertaining space."

You could definitely stay put here for a while without needing to leave the house, but have you seen the pool area?

For some people, at this price, a lifestyle change just might be worth it.