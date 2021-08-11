Toronto to get new condo building named after historic booze-maker

Toronto is getting a new high rise condo.

Titled The Goode, the building at 33 Parliament St. in the Distillery District will be 32 storeys and will include a multi-purpose room, a co-working area, fitness studio, bicycle repair room, maker's table and pet wash.

It will also feature a large roof terrace with a swimming pool and rooftop garden stand atop the 10-storey podium overlooking Distillery Lane.

The building's name is a nod to Gooderham & Worts, once one of the largest distilleries in the world.

The condo will essentially complete the condo development in the area, and be among the last developments built once construction is completed.

Other major projects nearby include a 31-storey hotel at 60 Mill St. and another condo from the same developer at 37 Parliament.

The nearby Canary District will also be a construction zone soon as the two Danish-resigned condo towers are set to sprout up.

For those wanting a home at The Goode, suites will range from single rooms to three-bedrooms. Studios are priced starting from the $400,000s and one-bedroom pricing starts from the $600,000s.