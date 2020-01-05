City
Tanya Mok
Posted 24 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
distillery district hotel toronto

The Distillery District is getting a new 31 storey hotel

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 24 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Plans for a new hotel in the Distillery District have been resurrected after being scrapped by the City in 2011. 

A re-zoning application has been submitted to build a 28-storey addition to the historic building at 60 Mill St., otherwise known as Rack House D. 

The 31-storey hotel — whose initial proposal from Saucier + Perotte of 34 storeys was rejected by the Design Review Panel in 2012 — will be located directly across from the Distillery's main gates, if approved.

At one point, the site was approved by the OMB to become a 12-storey mixed-use building, but it appears the idea of a hotel has since been revived, albeit slightly less tall than when it was first pitched. 

distillery district hotel toronto

The proposed hotel is slated to built atop the historic Rack House D. Photo via ERA Architects. 

It's unclear if the re-proposed project from land owners Eastons Group and Gupta Group is still slated to become a location of the Ganservoort Hotel, a luxury hotel brand in New York's Meatpacking District, as per its original design in 2011. 

Renderings show Rack House D (which was built in 1890 but has sat vacant for many years) being used as the 3-storey podium of the hotel.

The hotel will bring 392 suites to the area and will comprise of metal and stone panels with reflective glass. A spa will span the fifth and sixth floors. A restaurant and patio will be located on the 31st floor. 

The application, which will bring the initial concerns of a massive hotel in the Distillery District back on the table, is now under review. 

Lead photo by

Easton's Group/Gupta Group

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The Distillery District is getting a new 31 storey hotel

People are ranking the worst seats on TTC vehicles and the responses are perfect

Torontonians are trying to raise money to save the city's oldest tree

Some Iranians in Toronto celebrate military commander Qassem Soleimani's death

Man stabbed in the face outside Toronto Eaton Centre

Toronto law firm is reimbursing people for their New Year's Eve taxi rides

Police called over two men fighting with hockey sticks in Toronto

Snow expected for first weekend of the year in Toronto