The Distillery District is getting a new 31 storey hotel

Plans for a new hotel in the Distillery District have been resurrected after being scrapped by the City in 2011.

A re-zoning application has been submitted to build a 28-storey addition to the historic building at 60 Mill St., otherwise known as Rack House D.

The 31-storey hotel — whose initial proposal from Saucier + Perotte of 34 storeys was rejected by the Design Review Panel in 2012 — will be located directly across from the Distillery's main gates, if approved.

At one point, the site was approved by the OMB to become a 12-storey mixed-use building, but it appears the idea of a hotel has since been revived, albeit slightly less tall than when it was first pitched.

It's unclear if the re-proposed project from land owners Eastons Group and Gupta Group is still slated to become a location of the Ganservoort Hotel, a luxury hotel brand in New York's Meatpacking District, as per its original design in 2011.

Renderings show Rack House D (which was built in 1890 but has sat vacant for many years) being used as the 3-storey podium of the hotel.

The hotel will bring 392 suites to the area and will comprise of metal and stone panels with reflective glass. A spa will span the fifth and sixth floors. A restaurant and patio will be located on the 31st floor.

The application, which will bring the initial concerns of a massive hotel in the Distillery District back on the table, is now under review.