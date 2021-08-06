Toronto residents rally to stop the demoviction of affordable housing

Scarborough residents are fighting back in the hopes to stop what they say is the "demoviction" of their homes by a housing developer.

"Renovictions" have been a hot topic in Toronto recently, and continue to affect vulnerable populations who rely on affordable housing. This seems to be a new development of the same vein.

Tenants living at 54, 58, and 62 Glen Everest Road in Scarborough are at risk of having their homes destroyed by Altree Developments.

Tenants from Glen Everest marched through the neighbourhood to let their community involved to Stop Altree.



It's people over profit! Scarborough needs affordable housing, NOT massive condos.



Stop the #demoviction!

So, on Saturday, residents in the area took to the streets to protest the request to relocate. They have also created an online petition.

James and Julie on why they are fighting to stop the #demoviction of their homes. #Scarborough



We are in the middle of a housing crisis, yet the affordable housing we already have is being destroyed by developers like Altree. #NoDisplacement



We are in the middle of a housing crisis, yet the affordable housing we already have is being destroyed by developers like Altree. #NoDisplacement

"Families have been living there for 40+ years, now they're having their homes destroyed to make way for an unaffordable condo," the group wrote on the ACORN Canada website.

"We will not let big developers destroy our homes. We're NOT MOVING. No development if it means displacement."