This is what a $7 million modern home looks like in Toronto

This home in Toronto could be the set of a movie or TV show it's that dramatic and pretty.

From the two-storey wall of windows to the spiralling staircase and the moody kitchen there's no place that wouldn't look good on camera.

But 22 Hammok Crescent is more than just its looks. The ultra-modern home has much to offer.

The house boasts six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and more than 10,000 square-feet of living space.

The main floor is open concept with tons of architectural elements throughout.

For example, in the living room there are 22-foot ceilings with dramatic picture windows and there's a funky looking wood feature wall.

The kitchen has a delightfully unique leathered granite centre island that has sharp angles – a wonderful reprieve from the classic white marble waterfall counters which are in almost every home.

The dark kitchen also has an integrated wine cooler, coffee maker and a Teppan-Yaki grill so you can re-create any Benihana moment you want any night of the week.

Despite all the black accents the home is bright, and airy, with almost an art gallery vibe to it with the glass railings.

The home also has a gym, home theatre and wet-bar in the basement so there's plenty to keep you entertained indoors.

But if you want to venture beyond the four walls, this home is the perfect location for a golfer. The Bayview Golf and Country Club mere steps from the front door and the Markham Golf Dome is close by for winter months.

And all this could be yours for $6,950,000, which is more than $1 million less than it was listed for last August.