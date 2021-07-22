Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
22 Hammok Cres Toronto

This is what a $7 million modern home looks like in Toronto

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This home in Toronto could be the set of a movie or TV show it's that dramatic and pretty.

From the two-storey wall of windows to the spiralling staircase and the moody kitchen there's no place that wouldn't look good on camera. 

22 Hammok Cres Toronto

The foyer with a black granite feature wall. 

But 22 Hammok Crescent is more than just its looks. The ultra-modern home has much to offer. 

22 Hammok Cres Toronto

The primary bedroom with a walk-out balcony. 

The house boasts six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and more than 10,000 square-feet of living space. 

22 Hammok Cres Toronto

The living room and dining room flow into the kitchen. 

The main floor is open concept with tons of architectural elements throughout. 

22 Hammok Cres Toronto

The glass railing on the staircase keep everything light and airy. 

For example, in the living room there are 22-foot ceilings with dramatic picture windows and there's a funky looking wood feature wall. 

22 Hammok Cres Toronto

The kitchen with a custom island. 

The kitchen has a delightfully unique leathered granite centre island that has sharp angles – a wonderful reprieve from the classic white marble waterfall counters which are in almost every home. 

22 Hammok Cres Toronto

The kitchen is sleek and minimalist with integrated appliances. 

The dark kitchen also has an integrated wine cooler, coffee maker and a Teppan-Yaki grill so you can re-create any Benihana moment you want any night of the week. 

22 Hammok Cres Toronto

The 22-foot ceilings and the dramatic picture windows provide the space with lots of natural light. 

Despite all the black accents the home is bright, and airy, with almost an art gallery vibe to it with the glass railings. 

22 Hammok Cres Toronto

The home theatre room. 

The home also has a gym, home theatre and wet-bar in the basement so there's plenty to keep you entertained indoors.  

22 Hammok Cres Toronto

The basement walks-out to the backyard. 

But if you want to venture beyond the four walls, this home is the perfect location for a golfer. The Bayview Golf and Country Club mere steps from the front door and the Markham Golf Dome is close by for winter months. 

22 Hammok Cres Toronto

The wet-bar in the basement with two wine fridges. 

And all this could be yours for $6,950,000, which is more than $1 million less than it was listed for last August22 Hammok Cres Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite. 

Photos by

WEN Themes

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

More people who own multiple properties in the GTA are under 35 than over it

New Toronto condo planned across the street from another huge new development

This is what a $7 million modern home looks like in Toronto

These are the cheapest neighbourhoods for renting a place in Toronto right now

Shiny new building complex to replace dilapidated rowhouses in downtown Toronto

Condo values soar in Pickering ahead of massive transformation

This $12 million mansion in Vaughan looks like a hotel

Here's why rents are rising faster in some Toronto neighbourhoods than others