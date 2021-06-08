Real Estate
68 davidson drive vaughan

This $10 million French castle in Vaughan comes with 16-foot waterfall

This very large but dignified castle of a home in Vaughan boasts grand salons and cozy nooks along with some truly impressive outdoor features.

68 davidson drive vaughan

The ornate metalwork of the perimeter fence and gates is a taste of things to come. And of course, the driveway's heated.

One of many multi-million dollar houses in the area, 68 Davidson Drive backs onto the The Country Club golf course, just north of Highway 7, and is listed at $9,880,000.

68 davidson drive vaughan

This house is all about space, which would work well for individual privacy as well as entertaining the masses.

The interior is decorated with crown molding and is characterized by its chandeliers of all shapes and sizes (all included). 

68 davidson drive vaughan

The The main dining room is designed for large social gatherings.

The combination of stone and woodwork in the kitchen gives it a sort of elegant country-kitchen look.

68 davidson drive vaughan

Two kinds of marble in the kitchen underscore its opulence.

Coffered ceilings and ample built-in shelving add to the house's more-is-more aesthetic. 

68 davidson drive vaughan

There's plenty of room throughout the house to display your china and tchotchkes.

And since one of the chief reasons to buy a house as spacious is this is to entertain, there are rooms of several sizes to do so, including one with a bar and a fireplace for cozy winter get-togethers.

68 davidson drive vaughan

The heavily wrought bar reflects the bold detailing of the hearth.

There are seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms in this house that seems built to not only entertain but accommodate guests. 

68 davidson drive vaughan

The primary en suite bathroom has two sinks and a fluted tub.

The main bedroom is spacious – about 600 square feet – but it's homey with its dark-stained floors, and has has room for its own parlour.

68 davidson drive vaughan

The primary bedroom has a calmer design, with less detail but a good deal of space and light.

No matter how the new owner may choose to use the rooms, the vaulted turret space with its circular woodwork is going to be a centrepiece.

68 davidson drive vaughan

Like the primary bedroom, this office or study is done in more casual, calm colours.

The main basement room is so big the large bar gets lost amid the square footage that could be used for gaming, dining, even dancing.

68 davidson drive vaughan

Without walls to divide it, the lower level gives you a sense of just how big this place is.

Out back, the sunken pool and its impressive 16-foot waterfall is as ornamental as it is recreational. 

68 davidson drive vaughan

Soothingly lit at night, the backyard with its water features puts an emphasis on serenity and relaxation. 

It's a lot of house with a lot of character and you get the sense it would take some big personalities to fill it. 

Photos by

Sammy W.F. Hui

