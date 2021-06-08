This $10 million French castle in Vaughan comes with 16-foot waterfall

This very large but dignified castle of a home in Vaughan boasts grand salons and cozy nooks along with some truly impressive outdoor features.

One of many multi-million dollar houses in the area, 68 Davidson Drive backs onto the The Country Club golf course, just north of Highway 7, and is listed at $9,880,000.

The interior is decorated with crown molding and is characterized by its chandeliers of all shapes and sizes (all included).

The combination of stone and woodwork in the kitchen gives it a sort of elegant country-kitchen look.

Coffered ceilings and ample built-in shelving add to the house's more-is-more aesthetic.

And since one of the chief reasons to buy a house as spacious is this is to entertain, there are rooms of several sizes to do so, including one with a bar and a fireplace for cozy winter get-togethers.

There are seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms in this house that seems built to not only entertain but accommodate guests.

The main bedroom is spacious – about 600 square feet – but it's homey with its dark-stained floors, and has has room for its own parlour.

No matter how the new owner may choose to use the rooms, the vaulted turret space with its circular woodwork is going to be a centrepiece.

The main basement room is so big the large bar gets lost amid the square footage that could be used for gaming, dining, even dancing.

Out back, the sunken pool and its impressive 16-foot waterfall is as ornamental as it is recreational.

It's a lot of house with a lot of character and you get the sense it would take some big personalities to fill it.