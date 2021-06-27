$8 million mansion north of Toronto was on a TV show and comes with its own car wash

This home reminds me of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's L.A. farmhouse that was recently featured in Architectural Digest.

It's a chalet-style mansion, located at 66 Scotch Valley Drive in King, Ontario, that has the almost identical vaulted barn ceilings with a giant chandelier hanging in the middle.

I loved it in the Kunis and Kutcher home and I love it here. It's this great juxtaposition between rustic and glamorous.

And the huge open-concept living space also reminds me of the "KuKu Farm" with lots of natural light and plenty of space to spread out.

That being said, I should stop comparing it to another famous home because this nine-bedroom home, listed for $7,699,000, has its own claim to fame.

According to the listing, the home was featured on the TV show Top Million Dollar Agent.

While I personally didn't watch that show it doesn't matter because this house is a star.

From the primary bedroom with soaring ceilings to the infinity pool to the hot tub overlooking the pond there's no doubt this home is luxurious.

This home is also perfect for any car collectors. It has a 12-car garage with its own car wash station.

And if you're not a motorhead there's plenty of other things that make this home extraordinary.

The bedrooms are all massive, there's also a media room, games room, home gym and gourmet kitchen.

And if you get bored at home there's endless forest trails off the property, equestrian things at Fairfields Estates and golf all close by.

The only downside to this home is the fact that the next door house is still very much under construction. So things might be a bit noisy for a while.