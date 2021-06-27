Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
66 Scotch Valley Drive King

$8 million mansion north of Toronto was on a TV show and comes with its own car wash

This home reminds me of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's L.A. farmhouse that was recently featured in Architectural Digest

It's a chalet-style mansion, located at 66 Scotch Valley Drive in King, Ontario, that has the almost identical vaulted barn ceilings with a giant chandelier hanging in the middle.

66 Scotch Valley Drive King

Wide plank floors in the main living space. 

I loved it in the Kunis and Kutcher home and I love it here. It's this great juxtaposition between rustic and glamorous.  

66 Scotch Valley Drive King

The home has more than 22,000 square-feet of living space. 

And the huge open-concept living space also reminds me of the "KuKu Farm" with lots of natural light and plenty of space to spread out. 

66 Scotch Valley Drive King

Wood valuted ceilings in the office add character. 

That being said, I should stop comparing it to another famous home because this nine-bedroom home, listed for $7,699,000, has its own claim to fame.

66 Scotch Valley Drive King

The home gym. 

According to the listing, the home was featured on the TV show Top Million Dollar Agent.

66 Scotch Valley Drive King

Built-in book shelves and wood exposed beams add to the chalet style of the home. 

While I personally didn't watch that show it doesn't matter because this house is a star. 

66 Scotch Valley Drive King

The primary bedroom is almost 500-square feet and has a fireplace. 

From the primary bedroom with soaring ceilings to the infinity pool to the hot tub overlooking the pond there's no doubt this home is luxurious. 

66 Scotch Valley Drive King

There's enough room for 38 cars on the property. 

This home is also perfect for any car collectors. It has a 12-car garage with its own car wash station. 

66 Scotch Valley Drive King

The kitchen. 

And if you're not a motorhead there's plenty of other things that make this home extraordinary.

66 Scotch Valley Drive King

The home theatre is perfect for movie nights. 

The bedrooms are all massive, there's also a media room, games room, home gym and gourmet kitchen. 

66 Scotch Valley Drive King

The games room. 

And if you get bored at home there's endless forest trails off the property, equestrian things at Fairfields Estates and golf all close by.

One of the bedrooms. 

The only downside to this home is the fact that the next door house is still very much under construction. So things might be a bit noisy for a while.

The front of the house. 

Photos by

Houssmax

