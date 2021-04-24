This $45-million mansion is the most expensive house in Toronto right now

The most expensive house in Toronto right now is, surprise, a mansion sitting in the bougie lanes of Bridle Path.

A 28,000-square-foot mansion at 24 Park Lane Circle is currently selling for a whopping $45 million. It exceeds the next most expensive property (a couple of streets over on The Bridle Path itself) by over $16 million.

According to its Realtor.ca listing, the mansion is still under construction. It's now at "pre-drywall stage," meaning it's ready to be customized to the precise tastes of whoever takes over this 3-acre property.

The property was actually first listed by former newspaper publisher and overall rich person Conrad Black in 2014 as a parcel of his larger estate next door at 26 Park Lane Circle.

Back then, it was a blank slate, up for for sale for $7.2 milllion.

The remaining land from Black's 6.6 acres and the nine-bedroom mansion sitting on it, which originally belonged to Black's father (shout out to generational wealth), has since been sold for $16.5 million. It was listed for far more originally, at $21.8 million.

Now with a nine-bedroom mansion of its own, 24 Park Lane Circle promises to be a dramatic luxury spectacle boasting 16 bathrooms, an indoor pool and a 12-car garage.

No photos of the interior have been shared yet, but Realtor.ca suggests a "sweeping double staircase" and a property that sits right on the ravine.