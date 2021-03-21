This is what a $200K condo looks like near Jane and Finch in Toronto

Finding an affordable place to live in Toronto isn't an easy task.

There are absolute wrecks of places up for sale at outrageous prices. Tear-down homes are sold for land value — such as a burned home on the market for $1 million or tiny homes selling for $1.8 million.

There are condos in the city listed for sale for under $500K but many go for way over asking.

If you are willing to live away from the downtown core, there are less expensive options. A condo for sale at 4673 Jane Street in Black Creek near the Jane and Finch neighbourhood is listed for less than $200,000.

The three-bedroom condo comes with a parking spot.

The living room is jammed-packed with stuff.

The kitchen looks large with plenty of cabinets. The fridge and stove are offered in "as-is" condition.

The bedrooms are also full of items.

Some of the upsides to this place are that it is close to York University and walking distance to Vaughan Subway Station.

This place is close to Black Creek Pioneer Village and parkland.

It is also close to major highways.

Although this condo might look a little cramped, it is better than a tiny, run-down shack and a lot cheaper too.