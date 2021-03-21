Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
4673 Jane Street toronto

This is what a $200K condo looks like near Jane and Finch in Toronto

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Finding an affordable place to live in Toronto isn't an easy task.

There are absolute wrecks of places up for sale at outrageous prices. Tear-down homes are sold for land value — such as a burned home on the market for $1 million or tiny homes selling for $1.8 million.

There are condos in the city listed for sale for under $500K but many go for way over asking.

4673 Jane Street toronto

A condo for sale at 4673 Jane Street is listed for under $200,000.

If you are willing to live away from the downtown core, there are less expensive options. A condo for sale at 4673 Jane Street in Black Creek near the Jane and Finch neighbourhood is listed for less than $200,000.

The three-bedroom condo comes with a parking spot.

4673 Jane Street toronto

The living room looks big.

The living room is jammed-packed with stuff.

4673 Jane Street toronto

The kitchen seems to have plenty of cabinet space.

The kitchen looks large with plenty of cabinets. The fridge and stove are offered in "as-is" condition.

4673 Jane Street toronto

This bedroom comes with a large window.

The bedrooms are also full of items.

4673 Jane Street toronto

The bathroom might be a bit small for a family.

Some of the upsides to this place are that it is close to York University and walking distance to Vaughan Subway Station.

4673 Jane Street toronto

Another bedroom is brightly painted.

This place is close to Black Creek Pioneer Village and parkland.

4673 Jane Street toronto

It overlooks a parking area, trees and a park.

It is also close to major highways.

Although this condo might look a little cramped, it is better than a tiny, run-down shack and a lot cheaper too.

Photos by

Realtor.ca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $15 million mansion was home to two old Toronto retailing families

This is what a $200K condo looks like near Jane and Finch in Toronto

You can buy an adorable tiny home in Hamilton for $125K

This is what a $2 million loft inside a converted church looks like in Toronto

Historic movie theatre in Toronto is transforming into condos

Toronto gym space once home to Crunch and Hard Candy on sale for $22 million

Drama between construction workers could delay thousands of new GTA homes

These Toronto apartments for rent near the Drake come with a fridge-full of free wine