Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 9 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
2505 909 bay street toronto

Toronto one-bedroom condo sells for a recording-breaking $730K

In another example of how hot Toronto's real estate market is getting, a downtown condo sold for more than $100,000 over asking in just two days.

The condo at 909 Bay Street, Unit 2505, in downtown Toronto, sold for $730,888, way over the asking price of $609,900.

2505 909 bay street

This one-bedroom condo at 909 Bay Street sold for $730,888.

It was a record-breaking price compared to selling prices of similar sized-units in the building, according to Toronto Real Estate Board data.

2505 909 bay street

The condo before renovations looked dated.

"Looking as far back as 2019 before the pandemic, my listing sold at record breaking price of $730,888," said listing agent Yin-Lynn Low.

Toronto seems to be in a home-buying frenzy right now. There are examples of tiny homes selling over asking and home prices surging.

2505 909 bay street

The kitchen after renos looks much brighter and open.

Over the last 10 years, prices have skyrocketed for condos and homes in the city. Condos have been slower to come back during the pandemic but there have been recent examples of bidding wars and signs prices are on the rise again.

2505 909 bay street

The bedroom had old carpet before renovations.

At 909 Bay Street, the highest sold price for a comparably-sized unit (500 to 599 square-feet), was $575,250 last May. A one-bedroom unit that was about 100 square-feet larger sold this month for $631,500.

"Our price was around market average."

2505 909 bay street

The bedroom after renos with new flooring.

This unit has been recently renovated, and it comes with a locker and a parking spot.

But Low believes staging, 3-D floor-plans, a promotional video showing the renovation improvements, and professional photos helped get this condo a top price. She also had the condo status certificate ready.

2505 909 bay street

The condo was professionally staged and looked great in the photos.

She wanted the competitive edge to sell for but didn't expect so many offers.

"We didn't put it up with the intention to sell this high," Low said. 

2505 909 bay street

The living room is bright with new flooring and a fresh paint job.

With new cabinets and appliances in the kitchen, new flooring, and baseboards, the place looks good. The corner unit is also has tons of natural light.

2505 909 bay street

The bathroom looks nice but not out of the ordinary.

Buyers were interested immediately when it was listed on March 3.

"We booked 15 showings in the first day."

2505 909 bay street

The condo also comes with great views over the city.

There were four offers on the first day, but the owner wasn't ready and Low decided to hold them for an offer date.

The next day, on March 4 there were more showings (there was a total of 60 showings booked) and 23 offers. It was sold just after midnight March 5.

Photos by

courtesy of Yin-Lynn Low

