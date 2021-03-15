This $3 million house for sale in Toronto looks like something out of a fairytale

A home on top of a ravine in a tranquil forest setting with lake views may look like something from a fairytale, but the price brings you back to the reality of the Toronto housing market.

The four-bedroom home at 15 Fallingbrook Crescent in the eastern Beaches is for sale for nearly $3 million.

The turret at the front of the home and the rustic brick give it an enchanted feel, even though it's not nearly as big as a castle for sale recently in Hamilton or another sprawling place in Niagara.

Nevertheless, this home has its charms.

The living room is modest but comes with a fireplace.

The dining and kitchen area are bright but not huge.

There is a cute office space lined with bookcases.

The master bedroom has space for a seating area and a beautiful window. The other two upstairs bedrooms have old-world touches.

Each room has views of the lake or ravine, according to the listing from Royal LePage.

The bathroom comes with a shower and curved walls.

The true beauty of this home is the outdoor space.

It's a corner lot on a quiet cul de sac, which offers a lot of privacy.

So if you can't afford the $9 million 12-bedroom castle of your dreams in Hamilton, perhaps this smaller version will suffice. At least you won't have to leave Toronto.