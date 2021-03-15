Real Estate
15 fallingbrook crescent toronto

This $3 million house for sale in Toronto looks like something out of a fairytale

A home on top of a ravine in a tranquil forest setting with lake views may look like something from a fairytale, but the price brings you back to the reality of the Toronto housing market.

The four-bedroom home at 15 Fallingbrook Crescent in the eastern Beaches is for sale for nearly $3 million.

The turret at the front of the home and the rustic brick give it an enchanted feel, even though it's not nearly as big as a castle for sale recently in Hamilton or another sprawling place in Niagara.

15 fallingbrook crescent toronto

At dusk, the home takes on an enchanted feel.

Nevertheless, this home has its charms.

15 fallingbrook crescent toronto

The living room is bright with a modern-looking fireplace.

The living room is modest but comes with a fireplace.

15 fallingbrook crescent toronto

The dining and kitchen area are open concept.

The dining and kitchen area are bright but not huge.

15 fallingbrook crescent toronto

This is a colourful and private spot to catch up on work or some reading.

There is a cute office space lined with bookcases.

15 fallingbrook crescent toronto

The master bedroom has space for a small seating area.

The master bedroom has space for a seating area and a beautiful window. The other two upstairs bedrooms have old-world touches.

15 fallingbrook crescent toronto

The other bedrooms in the home are clean and bright.

Each room has views of the lake or ravine, according to the listing from Royal LePage.

15 fallingbrook crescent

The bathroom has curved walls.

The bathroom comes with a shower and curved walls.

15 fallingbrook crescent toronto

It is not right on Lake Ontario but there are some nice views.

The true beauty of this home is the outdoor space.

15 fallingbrook crescent

The forest around the home adds to the enchanted feel of the place.

It's a corner lot on a quiet cul de sac, which offers a lot of privacy.

So if you can't afford the $9 million 12-bedroom castle of your dreams in Hamilton, perhaps this smaller version will suffice. At least you won't have to leave Toronto.

