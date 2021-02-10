Real Estate
89 avenue road yorkville

An old hotel in Toronto is being demolished for luxury New York-style condos

Demolition has begun on an old Toronto hotel to make way for a luxury condo building in Yorkville.

Hotel 89, previously a Howard Johnson Hotel at 89 Avenue Road, is now being demolished and should be fully removed by March 15, according to a spokesperson for the project.

89 avenue road yorkville

Inside 89 Avenue Road, the demolition is well underway. Photo by David McOuat 

The new development, 89 Avenue Yorkville, will have a "pre-war New York-inspired" exterior from Richard Wengle Architect Inc.

89 avenue road yorkville

The exterior of the new condo building is inspired by pre-war New York architecture. Rendering courtesy of Armour Heights Developments

Unlike other condo projects competing to be the tallest in Toronto, this new building will only have 35 suites over 20 storeys.

89 avenue road yorkville

The new building at 89 Avenue Road. Rendering courtesy of Armour Heights Developments

The suites are large — from 1,800 to more than 6,000 square feet. This is Yorkville, so the prices are steep — ranging from $3.5 million to more than $26 million. The residences will be customized to the specific needs of each buyer.

89 avenue road yorkville

The entrance from Hazelton Avenue. Rendering courtesy of Armour Heights Developments

Gluckstein Design has selected handcrafted La Corneu gas stoves from France, Miele appliances, gas fireplaces and extensive home automation and networking security systems.

89 avenue road yorkville

A foyer in the building with a wide staircase. Rendering courtesy of Armour Heights Developments

Amenities will include an indoor pool with private cabanas, a fitness studio with state-of-the-art equipment and individually-controlled wine storage lockers in the residents' lounge.

89 avenue road yorkville

The lobby features high ceilings and a large panel of windows. Rendering courtesy of Armour Heights Developments

As a luxury building, this place will have 24-hour concierge services, valet parking and porter services, a fully automated parking system and high speed elevators with destination access control.

89 avenue road yorkville

There will be many luxury features such as valet parking. Rendering courtesy of Armour Heights Developments

Prior to the demolition of the old hotel, the developer ensured any useful items were removed and resold or donated to families in need. The Furniture Bank, which helps families transitioning out of homelessness or newcomers to Canada, received much of the furniture.

Once the demolition is complete, construction will begin with occupancy expected to start in the spring of 2024.

