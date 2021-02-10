An old hotel in Toronto is being demolished for luxury New York-style condos

Demolition has begun on an old Toronto hotel to make way for a luxury condo building in Yorkville.

Hotel 89, previously a Howard Johnson Hotel at 89 Avenue Road, is now being demolished and should be fully removed by March 15, according to a spokesperson for the project.

The new development, 89 Avenue Yorkville, will have a "pre-war New York-inspired" exterior from Richard Wengle Architect Inc.

Unlike other condo projects competing to be the tallest in Toronto, this new building will only have 35 suites over 20 storeys.

The suites are large — from 1,800 to more than 6,000 square feet. This is Yorkville, so the prices are steep — ranging from $3.5 million to more than $26 million. The residences will be customized to the specific needs of each buyer.

Gluckstein Design has selected handcrafted La Corneu gas stoves from France, Miele appliances, gas fireplaces and extensive home automation and networking security systems.

Amenities will include an indoor pool with private cabanas, a fitness studio with state-of-the-art equipment and individually-controlled wine storage lockers in the residents' lounge.

As a luxury building, this place will have 24-hour concierge services, valet parking and porter services, a fully automated parking system and high speed elevators with destination access control.

Prior to the demolition of the old hotel, the developer ensured any useful items were removed and resold or donated to families in need. The Furniture Bank, which helps families transitioning out of homelessness or newcomers to Canada, received much of the furniture.

Once the demolition is complete, construction will begin with occupancy expected to start in the spring of 2024.