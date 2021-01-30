Real Estate
This houseboat in Toronto is back on the market for under $400K

While it might not be everyone's idea of a dream home, those looking for something unique at a reasonable price, may want to consider living on the water — and there's a houseboat back on the market in Toronto.

The houseboat now for sale at 7 Brimley Road South has an open concept.

The houseboat was for sale last August and nearly sold but, according to Zoocasa, the deal fell through. Now, the one bedroom, one bathroom home at #E-55, 7 Brimley Road South has been listed again for $339,000.

The living area is bright with plenty of windows.

With Toronto real estate prices soaring, it is difficult to find anything under $400,000 these days.

There was plenty of interest in the home last August, and it had about 80 showings, Denise Doucet, sales representative with Royal LePage told blogTO last year.

The home features round, ship portal style windows.

The home is part of a community of 25 floating homes built in 1999 to 2000 in anticipation of Toronto winning an Olympic bid. Houseboats have a pontoon base, while floating homes have a cement base. The boats stay, for a fee ($750 a month for this houseboat), at Bluffers Park Marina.

The home has a small kitchen but at least has a full-sized fridge.

The houseboat currently on the market is fairly new, built three-and-a-half years ago.

It is a small open-concept style home with nautical-style round windows and wooden ceilings.

The bathroom has a soaker-style tub.

Much like a tiny home, the sleeping quarters are found in a loft. The boat makes good use of space but this is definitely not a home for a family.

The bedroom is a loft above the main floor.

Living on a boat in the winter sounds chilly, but people do it year-round. This home has a pellet stove as the main source of heat.

The main source of heat is a pellet stove.

There are a few downsides to buying a houseboat as your primary home, though.

The difficulty with potential buyers on these homes is securing a mortgage. Banks won't give you a traditional mortgage to purchase a houseboat, Doucet said.

"The biggest challenge here is the financing," she said.

There are downsides to buying a houseboat but the view looks pretty nice from here.

Potential buyers should also note the monthly fees, which cover electricity. Houseboats usually require bubbler systems in the winter to keep ice away and a sewage removal system.

Life on a houseboat means you can wake up to this every morning.

The big advantage of living on the water is the lifestyle. The area offers nearby hiking trails, beaches and a chance to kayak or paddleboard in the summer.

Photos by

Julian Mendl

