This houseboat in Toronto is back on the market for under $400K

While it might not be everyone's idea of a dream home, those looking for something unique at a reasonable price, may want to consider living on the water — and there's a houseboat back on the market in Toronto.

The houseboat was for sale last August and nearly sold but, according to Zoocasa, the deal fell through. Now, the one bedroom, one bathroom home at #E-55, 7 Brimley Road South has been listed again for $339,000.

With Toronto real estate prices soaring, it is difficult to find anything under $400,000 these days.

There was plenty of interest in the home last August, and it had about 80 showings, Denise Doucet, sales representative with Royal LePage told blogTO last year.

The home is part of a community of 25 floating homes built in 1999 to 2000 in anticipation of Toronto winning an Olympic bid. Houseboats have a pontoon base, while floating homes have a cement base. The boats stay, for a fee ($750 a month for this houseboat), at Bluffers Park Marina.

The houseboat currently on the market is fairly new, built three-and-a-half years ago.

It is a small open-concept style home with nautical-style round windows and wooden ceilings.

Much like a tiny home, the sleeping quarters are found in a loft. The boat makes good use of space but this is definitely not a home for a family.

Living on a boat in the winter sounds chilly, but people do it year-round. This home has a pellet stove as the main source of heat.

There are a few downsides to buying a houseboat as your primary home, though.

The difficulty with potential buyers on these homes is securing a mortgage. Banks won't give you a traditional mortgage to purchase a houseboat, Doucet said.

"The biggest challenge here is the financing," she said.

Potential buyers should also note the monthly fees, which cover electricity. Houseboats usually require bubbler systems in the winter to keep ice away and a sewage removal system.

The big advantage of living on the water is the lifestyle. The area offers nearby hiking trails, beaches and a chance to kayak or paddleboard in the summer.