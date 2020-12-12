This is what a $4.3 million estate with its own equestrian facility near Toronto looks like

A colonial-style estate near Toronto comes with lake views, a coach house, space for six horses and a hobby vineyard and orchard.

The home at 9868 Woodvale School Road in rural Port Hope sits on a 100-acre estate and is now listed for $4.3 million.

Called Longview Estates, the 8,500 square-foot home is on top of one of the highest hills in the area offering breathtaking views of nearby Rice Lake in Northumberland County, and on clear days, Lake Ontario, the listing agent Craig Dorris with Our Neighbourhood Realty Inc. said.

"The views are incredible," said Dorris. "It's like magic up there."

The property has plenty of space for guests including a 3,400 square-foot, two-storey coach house.

Although the home looks historic, it's just over 20 years old.

The coach house, a two-storey home with a widow's peak, was built in 1996 and was featured in a magazine, highlighting the custom build with post-and-beam features.

The main house was built in 1998.

For horse enthusiasts, there is a six-stall equestrian barn and multiple outbuildings.

The main home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and features cherry wood flooring in its spacious living areas.

This place is a chef's dream with a high-end canning kitchen including a fireplace with a wood bake feature.

There is a gym with a heated floor, a wine cellar, and nine fireplaces throughout the homes and garage.

The main house has an elevator shaft from the basement to the upstairs master bedroom — the elevator is not yet there but the space is set aside.

Outside, you can stroll around the pond, and pick fruit from your own hobby vineyard with about 10 grape trees and an apple and pear orchard.

The homeowners recently had success with beekeeping as well, according to Dorris. Of the 100 acres, 50 are workable farmland, and about 35 acres are for horse pastures, he added.

If you enjoy privacy, the home is tucked away in an area with many farm properties.

"The laneway is basically a kilometre long," said Dorris. "It is so secluded up there."

Outdoor activities are not far away with boating and swimming on Rice Lake, and trails in the Ganaraska Forest.

Or just take it easy and take in the views on a 400 square-foot patio.