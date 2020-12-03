Real Estate
5293 grand canyon road port stanley

This tiny home in Ontario with spectacular lake views is selling for less than $150K

A tiny home for sale in Ontario is a rare find but a property now on the market offers beautiful views at a fraction of the cost of a Toronto condo — despite the recent drop in prices.

The tiny home at 5293 Grand Canyon Road in Port Stanley, near London, is poised atop the bluffs of Lake Erie.

On the market for $145,000 and described as "cozy", this home is only 180 square feet. The home is new, built in 2019, and in a quiet location at the end of a dead-end road.

The living room has epic views and an electric fireplace.

Packed into the small kitchen are an electric stovetop, bar fridge and microwave.

There are no bedrooms but the home does have a loft and space for a pull-out couch for guests.

Like many tiny homes, this place has a compost toilet. There is room for a small sink and vanity but no mention of a shower.

It could be a wonderful second home for weekend getaways, or since it's on a municipal road open all year round, it could even be a primary home.

All the furniture, supplies and decor are included in the price.

Although Ontario has released guidelines on building tiny homes, they aren't easy to find, as many municipalities do not permit homes under 500 square feet as the main home on a lot.

